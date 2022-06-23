Arrests for June 23, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests June 12 – 20. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

June 13

Samantha Katurah Phillips, was charged with fugitive out of state. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Donald McLean Long Jr., was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest

June 14

Jerry Lee Stiwinter, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

June 15

Jacquelyn Elyssa Miller, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Stephen Carl Wright, was charged with assault on a female and assault on a child under 12. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Terry Nelson Watkins, was charged with simple assault. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Charles Edward Brendle Sr., was charged with simple assault. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

June 16

Adam Brock Crawford, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest. Timothy B. Carter made the arrests.

Austin Lee Connally, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Scotty Jason Elliott, was charged with assault. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Daniel Joseph Raby, was charged with assault. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

June 17

Dustin lynn Busby, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, no motorcycle endorsement and drive allow registration plate not displayed. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Duncan Fields, was charged with domestic physical. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

June 18

Joseph Edward Lane Jr., was charged with assault on a female. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Amber Latisha Klatt, was issued warrant service for larceny possession of stolen goods. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

June 19

Kimberly Marie Cates, was issued warrant service for simple assault, resist, assault on handicap, assault on government officer/employee and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

June 20

Miguel Martinez Dominguez, was charged with driving under the influence. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Amanda Jo Dixon, was issued warrant service for false report to police station. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

June 12

Joshua Henry Dale Driver, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. C. T. Chastain made the arrest.

Aragon Salvador Melquisedec, was charged with assault and battery. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.

June 13

Jelissa Sarah Jordan, was charged with assault causing physical injury to emergency personal. A.R. Holland made the arrest.

June 14

Brian Studer, was charged with assault on a female. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

June 15

Morgan Allen Shirley, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

June 13

Christopher Ian Cotterman, 38, of Adams Creek, Cherokee, was charged with first degree trespass and break/enter terrorize/injure. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Jeremy Lee Gunger, 37, of Boo Holler Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

June 14

Travis Aron Zepeda, 25, of Lyle Knob Rd., Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Ermelinda Montelange, 63, of Heath Trail, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Tara Lynn Bryson, 36, of Big Ridge, Glenville, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear for possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

June 15

Frederick Earl Stillwell, 23, of Pecan Dr., was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, larceny after breaking and entering and breaking entering. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Alexander Martinez Garcia, 26, of Bertha Saunooke Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

June 16

Austin Henry Posey, 26, of Cheerfull Cove, Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Wendy Pearl Brady, 45, of Fisher Branch, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for cyberstalking. A secured bond of $750 was set.

June 17

Kimberly Ann Santy, 41, of Newport Dr., was charged with failure to appear for larceny. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

June 19

Todd Andrew Woollard, 45, of Oak Hill Rd., Alarka, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.