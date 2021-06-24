Arrests for June 24, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests June 7 – 21. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

June 14

Danny Michael Cook, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Tim Holland made the arrest.

Luis Roberto Rubio, was issued warrant service for offenses committed in jurisdiction.

Thomas Andrew Behringer, was charged with domestic violation protective order violation. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

June 15

Wesley Preston Crone, was charged with assault and battery. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Nicholia Lamb, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault inflicting serious injury with minor present, assault on a female, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, communicating threats. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Michael Anthony Rowland Jr., was issued warrant service for show cause, assault on a female. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Steven Aaron Davis Burton, was charged with failure to appear. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

June 16

Casey Michael Holland, was issued child support enforcement contempt. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Robert Ryan Oteri, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

June 17

John Williamson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Monique Laverne Smith, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Hank Riley Galloway, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Lauren Emily Alford, was charged with indictment. Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Brittin Nycole Walsh, was issued a governors warrant for fugitive. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Ricky Elli Wright, was charged with child support contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Robert Brandon Keller, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

June 18

Michael Adam Crisp, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Noah Daniel Cloud was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

June 21

Biaggio Withers, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Luis Leonardo-Damian Mejia, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

June 11

Jesse Ray Machuca, 23, was charged with assault on a government official, attempted motor vehicle theft, breaking and entering to motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, disorderly conduct, injury to personal property. A $200,000 bond was set.

Victor H. Tapia-Leon, 21, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond was set.

Davin Lane Eldridge, 34, was charged with resisting a public officer. A $250 bond was set.

June 12

Gamadiel Cruz-Gutierrez, 37, was charged with driving while impaired. A $500 bond was set.

June 14

Jesse Maurice Lamont Woodruff, 44, was charged with trafficking heroin by transportation, trafficking heroin by possession, possession of a controlled substance in jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/obstruct/delay. A $150,000 bond was set.

June 15

Keith Alan Bates, 46, was issued a warrant for arrest for obtain property by false pretense. A $2,500 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

June 7

Thomas Derek Todd, 59, of Walnut Cove, Tuckaseegee, was charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 bond was set.

Shane Christopher Holder, 30, of Amber Trail, Duluth, Ga., was charged with trespassing, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $3,500 was set.

Jerrod Kristopher Deutschmann, 27, of Paul Cooper Rd., Whittier, was charged with assault on a female, simple assault. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Jessica Renee Yates, 39, of Webster Rd., was charged with trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

June 8

Crystal Louella Chastain, 31, of Foggy Mountain Lane, Leicester, was charged with no liability insurance. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Bobby Shuman Bright, 62, of Apache Trail, was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle. No bond was set.

June 9

Timothy David Kibel, 36, of Sutton Branch, was issued a child support purge arrest order. A $1,426.91 bond was set.

Matthew David Boud, 37, of Tall Oaks Dr., was issued a child support purge arrest order. A $2,367 bond was set.

Brittany Jade Moose, 33, of Ferguson Rd., was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

David Earnest Frizzell, 42, of Spalding Dr., was charged with statutory sex offense with a child by adult. A secured bond of $600,000 was set.

June 10

Trinity David Frady, 42, of Richard Maney Dr., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for violation of court order, possession of drug paraphernalia, solicit to possess methamphetamine. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Walter Lewis Underwood, 42, of Zeb Alley Rd., Cashiers, was charged with habitual breaking and entering. A secured bond of $75,000 was set.

Stephen Ray Bengivenga, 20, of Manor Trace, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Harvey Douglas Bumgarner, 36, of Floral Dr., was charged with failure to appear for mirror violation, possession of stolen goods, fictitious/altered title/registration/card/tag, driving while licenses revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Brandi Nicole Moore, 27, of Floral Dr., was charged with possession of stolen goods, larceny. No bond was set.

Michael Wayne Walkingstick, 38, of Kanott Dr., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. No bond was set.

June 11

Robert Allen Hooper, 44, of Keyhole Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with resisting a public officer, identify theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,250 was set.

June 12

Christian-Nahum Zamara Marauz, 28, of Cullowhee, was charged with disseminate materal/perform that is harmful to a minor. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Anna Marie Stephens, 36, of Vanastar Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor child abuse, false report to police station. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

June 13

Matthew David Boud, 37, of Tall Oaks Dr., was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Kamie Calhoun Seay, 39, of Junaluska Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Travis Ray Morgan, 25, of Rock Hill Church Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

June 14

Brittany Hope Woodring, 31, of Marion Forest, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Christopher Shaun Gaskins, 36, was issued a true bill of indictment for flee to elude arrest, speeding, reckless driving with wanton disregard, no operators license, resisting a public officer, injury to personal property, possession of stolen goods/property, identity theft, obtain property by false pretense, felony probation violation. No bond was set.

Jeffery Spencer Green, 48, of Slabtown Rd., Cashiers, was charged with child support purge.

Carl Logan Luker, 40, of Allman Rd., was charged with civil contempt.