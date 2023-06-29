Arrests for June 29, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests June 20 – 25. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

June 20

Christopher David Marr, 52, was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

June 21

Heidi Johanna Dreml, 51, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Lucas Wendal Claude Bateman, 21, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Jeremy Burr, 40, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining place for controlled substances, altered/steal/destroy criminal evidence and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Daniel Mark-Zacharias Adler, 35, was charged with malicious conduct by prisoner. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

June 22

Matthew Devon Perkins, 30, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony probation violation. Detective Darrell J. Brooks made the arrest.

Richard Austin Dyer-Cook, 20, was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

June 23

Michael James Crews, 34, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Deputy Emileigh Sands made the arrest.

June 25

Charles Richard Leonard, 63, was charged with simple assault and battery and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

June 25

Jesse Boone Locke, 41, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

June 21

Daniel Mark Zacarias Adler, 35, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive in public. C.M. Evans made the arrest.

June 22

Caleb Charles Quigley, 32, was charged with assault by strangulation. Jonathan M. Lauffer made the arrest.

June 23

Kurt Boitin, 55, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property, destruction/damage/vandalism of property, flee to elude and malicious conduct by a prisoner. C.M. Evans made the arrest.

June 24

Matthew Owen Carpenter, 34, was charged with breaking and entering. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Alexis Joy Taro, 24, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resist/obstruct/delay and failure to stop for steady red light. R.S. Dula made the arrest.