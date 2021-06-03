Arrests for June 3, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests May 20 – June 3. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

May 24

Crystal Hayes, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Selena Marie Kempton, was issued a warrant for injury to personal property. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

May 25

Ambrosio Toga Pichale, was charged wtih possession of methamphetamine. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Kara Marie Vasquez-Perez, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

May 26

Axel Anguiano Magana, was issued a true bill of indictment. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Kimberly Ann Young, was charged with failure to appear. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Jeffery Adam Gischel, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

May 27

Lamont De Shaun Washington, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

May 20

April Renee Burd, 28, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $1,500 was set. Sergeant Norman made the arrest.

June 3

Kraig Allen Lackey, 36, was charged with shoplifting. A secured bond of $10,500 was set. Dective Foster made the arrest.

Ivy Tallent, 22, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, traffficking methamphetamine by possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for use/keeping sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $200,000 bond was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.