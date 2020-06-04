Arrests for June 4, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests May 18 – June 2. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County – Sheriff’s Department

May 26

Christina Marie Shaw, was charged with drug/narcotic violations.

Keith Andrew Basty, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Christopher A. Jones, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Eric Edward Hill, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Kayla Marie Coffey, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, misdemeanor probation violation. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

May 27

David Samuel Vinson, was charged with possession of heroin.

Austin Chad Parrish, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction.

May 28

Robert Shane Laws, was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order violation. David E. Underwood made the arrest.

May 30

Austin Henry Posey, was charged with probation violation. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Krystal Marie Downing, was charged with parole violation, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny misdemeanor.

Kyle Benjamin Cabe, was charged with parole violation, interfere with electronic monitor device, possession of stolen goods/property. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

James Horner Taylor, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Daniel Steven Lucas, was charged with failure to appear. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

May 31

Jesse Ray Machuca, was charged with assault on a govern ment officer/employee, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Luis Roberto Rubio, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Brenda Marie Rubio, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 1

Regina Leigh Sanders, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Kimberly Osborne made the arrest.

Regina Leigh, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Kimberly Osborne made the arrest.

Renate M. Cosgrove, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Kimberly Osborne made the arrest.

Clint S. Cosgrove, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Kimberly Osborne made the arrest.

Barry Alexander Lawrence, was charged issued a warrant for arrest for a fugitive. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

June 2

Tyler Lee Watson, was charged with purchase/sell a motor vehicle/part/altered ID, tampering with vehicle parts, possession of stolen motor vehicle, injury to personal property.

Hagen Devan Phillip Henderson, was charged with harboring escapee felony.

James Verlin Mullins, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

May 18

Joshua Eugene Bailey, 37, of Dillsboro Rd., was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

May 19

David Charles Roberts, 40, of Whittier, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, first degree trespass, possession of stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $8,500 was set.

Alisha Kay Toineeta, 28, of Recreation Park Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set.

May 20

Mateo Diaz Hernandez, 23, of Monta Vistsa, Cashiers, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond was set.

May 21

Courtney Anne Sherrill, of Gardenia Lane, was charged with failure to appear for a misdemeanor. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Andrew Todd Muenzel, 56, of Cherokee, was charged with fictitious/altered/title/tag/registration card, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia not marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a controlled substance in a vehicle/dwelling place, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Trent Harrison Kasprow, 27, of Troy Allen Dr., Bryson City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana, resisting a public officer, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possessing/selling stolen property, possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Raymond Dakota Whitecotton, 28, of Kamama Dr., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for expired no inspection, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Kristi Danielle Brooks, 34, of Sittin Creek Rd., Bryson City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Christopher Brooks Gammon, 42, of Hacienda Lane, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

May 22

Missey Fern James, 48, of Althea Ridge Rd., was issued an order for arrest for failure to appear for simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $3,500 was set.

Kenneth David Groat, 38, of Iron Mountain Dr., was charged with indecent liberties with a child. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

May 23

Ethan Murry, 45, of Armor Rd., Whittier, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

May 24

Anthony Clifton McCall, 43, of Pinhook Dr., Tuckasegee, was charged with protective order violation. No bond was set.

Shayla Faye Trull, 21, of Locust Creek Rd., was charged with driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Brandon Craig Taylor, 35, of Emma Taylor Rd., Cherokee, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Steven Joseph Smith, 23, of Raintree Dr., Whittier, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, resist/delay/obstruct, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

May 25

Travis Ryan Parker, 49, of Tuck View Lane, Dillsboro, was charged with felony probation violation. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Cassandra Chey Fox, 23, of Luker Branch Rd., Tuckaseegee, was charged with breaking and entering non-forcible. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Christian Nicole Franks, 23, of Walnut Cove, Tuckaseegee, was charged with breaking and entering non-forcible. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

May 26

Shawn Robert Beloin, 41, of Hacindia Lane, was issued an order for arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $33,000 was set.

Cody Lee Reitman, 24, of Pumpkinify Rd., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Michael William Rhinehart, 48, of Sugar Fork Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Jeffery Duane Childers, 38, of Pincushion Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

David Todd Loftis, 30, of Camp Creek Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carolyn Elizabeth Keck Loftis, 30, of Lemmond Acres Dr., Mint Hill, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

May 27

Adele Ann Bode, 48, of Levi Mathis Rd., Whittier, was charged with aggravated assault. No bond was set.

Charles Randolph Nash, 61, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct, trespass of real property. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Jeanna Michelle Gates, 36, of Luker Branch Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by transport, trafficking methamphetamine by possession, maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

Chaz James Brian Hodgins, 29, of Long Branch Church Rd., was charged with alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine by transport, trafficking methamphetamine by possession , possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.