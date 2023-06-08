Arrests for June 8, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests May 30 – June 4. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

May 30

Justin Michael Connell, 28, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

May 31

Bradford John Brandon Jr., 31, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

June 1

Zachary Holder, 35, was charged with second degree trespass and misdemeanor stalking. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Blake Corbin McDowell, 40, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sargeant James E. Crawford made the arrest.

Calvin Dale Hurst, 41, was charged with second degree trespass and communicating threats. Sargeant James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Gina Renee Breedlove, 42, was charged with out of state felony. Tristan Howard made the arrest.

June 2

Jose Alberto Fajardo-Maximo, 31, was charged with assault on a female, interfere with emergency communication and injury to personal property. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Luther Stinnett IV, 29, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Lieutenant Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

June 3

Kaylan Jo Moore, 34, was charged with violate a domestic violence protective order. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

May 31

Laura Surelle Henry, 50, was charged with felony larceny by employee. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

June 2

Charles Samuel Carpenter, 46, was charged with communicating threats. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

James Barton Smith, 52, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

June 4

Juan Perez-Gutierrez, 35, was charged with driving while impaired. Brandon D. Hooper made the arrest.

William Jason Woodard, 39, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. Jonathan M. Lauffer made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

May 29

Jamie Lynn Case, 44, of Tuckasegee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Moises Flores Juarez, 51, of Franklin, was charged with driving left of center, no operators license, failure to report accident and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $500 was set.

May 30

Brian Dallas Brooks, 38, of Sylva, was charged with reckless driving with wanton disregard, resisting a public officer and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

May 31

Alexander Martinez Garcia, 27, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $8,000 was set.

David Adam Windseth, 37, of Webster, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft. A secured bond of $25,000 was set,

Christopher Allen Cornette, 43, of Sylva, was charged with abuse causing serious physical injury, indecent liberties with a child, sex act by sub parent/custodian and rape of a child under 15. A secured bond of $585,000 was set.

Jonathan Allen Rattler, 33, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for speeding. No bond was set.

Kerry Hawk Otter, 37, of Cherokee, was charged with larceny after break and enter and breaking and entering. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Jose Guadalupe Pascual, 38, of Cherokee, was charged with driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $750 was set.

June 1

Edwin Antonio Romero, 43, of Sylva, was charged with open container alcohol violation, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for aa controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Sonia Margarita Reyes, 26, of Cherokee, was charged with open container alcohol violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Charles Edward Allen, 64, of Cherokee, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and carrying concealed weapon. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Christopher Nathan Stephens, 36, of Cullowhee, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond was set.

Bobby Joe Conner, 24, of Whittier, was charged with failure to register sex offender and solicit child by computer. A $300,000 bond was set.

Lucinda Faye Childers, 42, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Trista May Best, 32, of Tuckasegee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

June 2

Fernando Esau-Alvarez Blanco, 21, of Glenville, was charged with violation of NCGS 14-269(C), carrying a concealed gun and indictment of possession of a firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $200,000 was set.

Lisa Renee Toineeta, 57, of Cherokee, was charged with no liability insurance. No bond was set.

James Wesley Wooten, 41, of Sylva, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Kenith James Scott, 48, of Franklin, was charged with communicating threats, assault by pointing a gun and fugitive extradition warrant for out of state. No bond was set.

Andrew Henry, 46, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for first degree trespass enter and remain.

Adam Joe Rayfield, 44, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for intoxicated and disruptive and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Richard MacDale Mills, 53, of Sylva, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a female. No bond was set.

Krystal Leeanne Long, 38, of Hendersonville, was charged with speeding, location of tv in vehicle and driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Thomas Kelly Myers, 52, of Cherokee, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, failure to wear seat belt for front seat, allow unlicensed to drive and passenger flee accident with property damage. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Kristy Ann Nations, 30, of Cherokee, was charged with expired/no inspection, failure to wear seat belt for driver, drive left of center, expired registration card/tag, hit/run leave the scene for property damage and driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Jamie Dean Burch, 46, of Sylva, was charged with possession of stolen firearm. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

June 3

Eugene Kelly Langley, 49, of Cashiers, was charged with second degree trespass. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

June 4

Randall Eugene Fowler, 57, of Glenville, was charged with assault on a female and simple assault. No bond was set.