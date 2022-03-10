Arrests for March 10, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests February 25 – March 6. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

February 28

Billy Eugene Poston II, was issued warrant service for extradition/fugitive from other state. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

March 1

Derrald Frederick Queen, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Crustal Queen, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Austen Jeffrey Caiata, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance methamphetamine, maintaining a place for controlled substances and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Alsha Elizabeth Holland, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Joseph Shawn Victory, was charged with flee/elude arrest. William D. Stamey

March 2

Nadya Elise Rogers, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, failure to appear for a felony, misdemeanor, issued a true bill of indictment for robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, second degree kidnapping, felonious restraint. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

March 3

Kenneth Kristopher Knight, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Darius Reshad Williams, was issued a governors warrant for a fugitive. Costin Jigluau made the arrest.

Nikita Shannel Jackson, was charged with failure to appear. Jay Wright made the arrest.

March 4

Shaya Mechan, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

February 27

Joshua Henry Dale Driver, was issued an order for arrest for failure to appear. D.S. Cabe made the arrest.

Kyle J. Hanson, was arrested with a fugitive warrant. A.R. Holland made the arrest.

Ian Alexander Neal, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintain a vehicle for use/sale/keeping of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, revoked registration plate and no insurance. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

March 1

Leroy Shane Lee, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, failure to appear for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen property, drive while license revoked, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz and possession of drug paraphernalia. J.M. Norman made the arrest.

March 2

Griffin Chandler Sanders, was charged with all other larceny, liquor law violations and littering. C.M. Evans made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

February 25

Dennis Wayne Sturgis, 39, of Walter Ashed Rd., was charged with school attendance law violation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Ariane Alene Cucumber, 40, of Lambert Branch Rd., Cherokee, was issued a warrant for arrest for theft by shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Tansi Elaine Young, 41, of Old Soco Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

February 27

Jimmy Wayne Edwards, 29, of Begonie Lane, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Aaron Nicholas Kinder, 26, of Old Cullowhee Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with injury to personal property and assault on a female. No bond was set.

Jennifer Renea Morgan, 21, of Walnut Run, Bryson City, was charged with a public health violation. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Christopher Jason Kent, 33, of Dahlia Dr., Whittier, was charged with canceled/revoked/Certificate/tag, no motorcycle endorsement and driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A $1,000 bond was set.

Randall Dean Green, 62, of Rocky Branch Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, resist/obstruct/delay an officer, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $17,000 was set.

Gregory Mark Wood, 52, of Boo Holler Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for operate a motor vehicle with expired or no inspection, fictitious/altered/title/registration card/plate, possession of canceled/revoked certificate card/plate, giving or lending or borrowing of a license plate, drive/allow a motor vehicle not registered, display expired license/registered plate on vehicle and tires on motor vehicles violation. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

February 28

Miranda Nicole Smith, 36, of Sylva, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

Aaron Keith Nations, 39, of Lone Oak Dr., Whittier, was charged with civil contempt for child support purge. A secured bond of $10,519.14 was set.

Sandra Ledford Evans, 46, of Corn Flower Lane, Dillsboro, was charged with civil contempt for child support purge. A secured bond of $612.45 was set.

Patrick Allen McChesney, 37, of Marion Forrest, was charged with failure to appear for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

March 1

Michael Sean Lewis, 54, of Allman Rd., was charged with failure to appear for resist a public officer and civil contempt for child support purge. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Jackie Kevin Shelton, 48, of Calendar Court, was charged with felony parole violation. No bond was set.

Kasia Jade Bird, 22, of Stillwell Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for identity theft, resist a public officer, consume alcohol by 19/20 year old and driving while impaired. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

March 2

George Vernon Norton, 31of Lloyd Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. No bond was set.

Melissa Marjorie Foxworth, 54, of Buff Creek Rd., was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Kenneth Lee Maney, 45, of Old Soco Rd., Cherokee, was issued a true bill of indictment for failure to appear. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Rashonda Leshae Bradley, 34, of Burchfield Rd., Bryson City, was charged with aid and abet for providing drugs to inmate, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony probation violation. A secured bond of $61,000 was set.

Timothy Allen Wells, 43, of Roller Mill Rd., Franklin, was issued a true bill for habitual felon. No bond was set.

March 3

Nicholas Andrew Coggins, 27, of Union Hill, Whittier, was charged with third degree sex exploit of a minor. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Shawn Robert Beloin, 43, of Hacindina Lane, was charged with failure to appear for possession of a firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

March 4

Felisha Faye Coggins, 34, of Cocoa Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for larceny of a motor vehicle, accessory after the fact, operate a vehicle with no insurance and misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Joshua Cameron Cope, 29, of Whittier, was charged with vandalize a campaign sign and burning of personal property. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

March 5

Dianna Pauline Queen, 49, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny and motor vehicle theft. A secured bond of $6,500 was set.

Jasmine Michelle Littlejohn, 31, of Fisher Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of stolen goods/property and misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Garrett McKaey Hoyle, 24, of Canter Lane, was charged with possession of stolen goods and larceny. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Tabitha Sherell Henry, 32, of Canter Lane, was aid and abet larceny. No bond was set.

March 6

Chad Everette Greene, 50, of Terrace Village Dr., was charged with assault by strangulation. No bond was set.

Kimberly Ann Santy, 40, of Newport Dr., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor larceny and conspire to obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Brittany Danielle McCall, 34, of Newport Dr., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses and obtaining property by false pretenses. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Akaba Ahmed Lasana Glaspie, 44, of Kirklands Creek Rd., Bryson City. was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving. No bond was set.

Heather Nicole Moose, 32, of Gardina Lane, was charged with school attendance law violation. No bond was set.