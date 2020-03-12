Arrests for March 12, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests February 28 – March 9. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County – Sheriff’s Department

March 7

Nathan Shane Humphries, 27, of Franklin, was charged with fugitive out of state felony. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

March 9

Justin Wayne Nicholson, 32, of Walhalla, S.C., was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order violation, theft by taking, possession of stolen goods/property. A secured bond of $8,000 was set. Stephanie Robbins made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

February 28

Courtney Page Reyns, 52, of Lake Emory Rd., issued an order for arrest for driving while license revoked. A $1,000 bond was set.

Abraham Daniel Pichal-Mendoza, 22, of Dillard House Lane, Dillard, Ga., was charged with driving under the influence. A $1,500 bond was set.

March 1

Erica Nicole McConnell Nicholson, 28, of Iotla Valley Park Rd., was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A $1,000 bond was set.

March 4

Gina Tallent Franks, 63, of Garland Buchanan Rd., was charged with failure to appear. No bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

March 3

Paul Anthony Namotka, 55, of Sparks Rd., was issued a child support purge order. A $5,471 bond was set.

Martin Gary Noone, 56, of Molly B. Lane, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $200 was set.

Kenneth Lee Standingdeer, 28, of Wolfe Town, Cherokee, was issued a fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Earland Rebel McKay, 40, of Bumgarner Cemetery Rd., Whittier, was charged with first degree trespass enter/remain, communicating threats. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

March 4

Reggie Scott Stanberry, 45, of Leatherwood Rd., was charged with failure to appear for habitual felon, larceny of a motor vehicle, break or enter a motor vehicle. No bond was set.

Eric Lashawn Dodson, 43, of Arnold Hill, was charged with failure to report new address for sex offender. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

Dakota Jordan Watty, 28, of Tradewinds Lane, was charged with failure to appear for school attendance law violation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Callie Elizabeth Rogers, 27, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass/shoplifting concealment of goods, possession of methamphetamine/possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic criminal trespass/injury to real property. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Christopher Todd Jones, 33, of Cloudy Valley Dr., was charged with driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Katrina Lynn Cook, 32, of Goose Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for felony possession of schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Callie Elizabeth Rogers, 27, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for domestic criminal trespass/injury to real property. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Christopher Todd Jones, 33, of Cloudy Valley Dr., was charged with driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

March 5

Thomas Tlenn Mancini, 39, of Walton Dr., was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Shelby James Davis, 28, of Slab Town Rd., Cashiers, was charged with Failure to appear for felonious larceny, failure to appear for first degree trespassing, larceny of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor probation violation, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

James Tyler Griffin, 28, of Searcy Rd., was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Dustin Michael Aykroyd, 28, of Gerald Lane, Murphy, was charged with drive left of center, failure to appear for failure to stop for steady red light, speeding, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control, drive wrong way on dual lane, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, drive while license revoked, break or enter a motor vehicle, reckless driving speeding, resist/obstruct or delay, possession of stolen property, procession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, attempted larceny, misdemeanor larceny, injury to personal property, attempted larceny, injury to personal property, attempted larceny. A secured bond of $87,000 was set.

March 6

Rebecca Lee Cedillo, 33, of Little Circle, was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Thomas Eugene Pheasant, 41, of Old Soco Rd., Cherokee, was issued an order for arrest for driving while license revoked not impaired. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Tracey Allen Watson, 38, of Cheerful Cove Rd., Cullowhee, receive stolen goods/property, possession of stolen goods/property. An unsecured bond $2,500 was set.

Christian Ryan Sammons, 26, of Toby Bryson Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. A $500 bond was set.

March 7

Jorge Paredes Martinez, 27, of 51st Ave Dr. W., Bradenton, Fla., was charged with driving while impaired. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Anthony James Elton, 54, of South Hwy, Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for failure to report new address for sex offender. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.