Arrests for March 18, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests March 5 – 14. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

March 8

James Cowart Jr., was issued a warrant for offenses committed in jurisdiction. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

March 9

Cory Jason Watts, was charged with probation violation. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Michael Lee Keener, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

James Daniel York, was charged with assault on a female. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Brittiny Kay Campbell-Turner, was charged with driving under the influence. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

March 10

Jennifer Elise Bateman, was charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Sheldon Trent Bateman, was charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Daniel Joseph Raby, was charged with probation violation.

Tyson Brooks Stager, was issued warrant service for carrying a concealed gun, concealed gun after/while consuming. Mike Langley Sr. made the arrest.

March 11

Joshua Ryan Wiggin, was charged with probation violation, parole violation. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Heath Darrell Pressley, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Brannon James Parrish, was charged with probation violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

March 12

Jaclyn Sue Poole, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Steven Blake Edwards, was charged with failure to appear. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

March 14

Daniel Mark-Zacharias Adler, was charged with probation violation. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Anthony Vincent Alos, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a place for a controlled substances, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Callee Suzanne Bowman, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, maintaining a place for a controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Jessie Lee Cody Atcheson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

March 5

Matthew Paul Leonard, 41, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. No bond was set. Officer Riles made the arrest.

March 9

Jennifer Marie Gerba, 41, was charged with all other offenses. Officer Evans made the arrest.

March 10

Melissa Ann Evans, 32, was charged with driving while impaired. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set. Sergent Stahl made the arrest.

March 11

Justice Lee Littlejohn, 26, was charged with failure to appear for carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $2,500 was set. Sergent Norman made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

March 8

Shawn Aaron Bradley, 38, of Dills Branch Rd., was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

March 9

Brandon Todd O’Dell, 32, of Long Circle, Hiawassee, Ga., was charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine by possession, trafficking of methamphetamine by transportation, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

Seth Dillan Saxon, 23, of Yellow Banks Rd., Hays, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. A secured bond of $50,500 was set.

Brooklyn Shea Lackey, 23, of Tabernacle Rd., North Wilksboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Cody Douglas Woodard, 26, of Swayney Rd., Cherokee, was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, possession of a stolen vehicle. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

March 11

Lakisha Nicole Walkingstick, 26, of Blue Wing Rd., Cherokee, was charged with absconder, failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation. No bond was set.

Emerson Sequoyah Welch, 43, of Yellow Hill Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for uttering a forged instrument, possession of stolen goods/property, possession of heroin, attempt to obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Brent William Berry, 48, of Tuts Terrace, was charged with failure to appear for assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Matthew Adam Freeman, 37, of Atlanta, Ga., was charged with failure to appear for no operators license, driving while impaired, first degree trespassing enter/remain. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Savanna Morgan Sistare, 26, of Lee Bumgarner Rd., was charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

March 12

Craig William Shuler, 48, of Maple St., Bryson City, was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

William Manuel Rodriguez, 27, of Arrowhead Lane, Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Reyna Mae Owle-Perez, 21, of Arrow Head Lane, Whittier, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Cody Jason Green, 25, of Violet Dr., was charged with true bill of indictment/indecent liberties with a child, all other offenses. A secured bond of $200,000 was set.

Tarrell Lawshawn Williams, 40, of Old Greenville Highway, Clemson, S.C., was charged with failure to appear for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

March 13

Tansi Elaine Young, 40, of Old Soco Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for failure to complete community service. A secured bond of $750 was set.

William Donald Cline, 29, of Jonny Allan Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods/property, obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.