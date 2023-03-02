Arrests for March 2, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Feb. 20 – 27. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

February 20

Monique Laverne Smith, 31, was charged with warrant service for failure to appear. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Matthew Owen Carpenter, 34, was charged with breaking and entering. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Michael J. Crews, 34, was charged with cruelty to animals. Tristan Howard made the arrest.

February 22

Travis Keith Mathis, 45, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

February 23

Silvana Lisa Bettencourt, 44, was charged with an order for arrest for criminal. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Evan Luther Phillips, 33, was charged with drug equipment violations. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Nicholas Sean Swicher, 49, was charged with drug equipment violations. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

February 24

Justin Johnson Stanfield, 25. was charged with methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Billy Charles-Lee Dyer, 47, was charged with warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Justin Johnson Stanfield, 25, was charged with warrant service for possession of methamphetamine. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Mimi Raa Ciarocchi, 31, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

February 25

Kayla Beaty Thompson, 36, was charged with simple assault. Tristan Howard made the arrest.

Robert Anthony Moss, 57, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substances. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

February 26

Dustin Louis Swafford, 39, was charged with assault causing physical injury and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Jay Wright made the arrest.

February 27

Michelle Ann Dugan, 46, was charged with attempted breaking and entering and injury to real property,

Franklin Police Department

February 20

Jerimy Adam Burr, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

February 20

Francisco A. Caballero, 58, of Miami, Fla., was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. A secured bond of $500 was set.

February 22

Terry Demyjee Williams, 29, of Cherokee, was charged with second degree trespass, communicating threats and assault on a female. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Piper Ann Betances, 41, of Cashiers, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Carlos Luis Marrero, 28, of Sylva, was charged with statutory rape of child under 15. A secured bond of $600,000 was set.

Lucinda Faye Childers, 40, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,500 was set.

Hugh Nolan Queen, 32, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear on a felony. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

February 23

David Charles Roberts, 42, of Whittier, was charged with felony larceny, break or enter a motor vehicle and larceny from person. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Richard Macdale Mills, 52, of Tuckasegee, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. No bond was set.

John Marion Hall, 73, of Sylva, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. No bond was set.

John Dustin Hall, 46, of Sylva, was charged with felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, driving while Intoxicated, seatbelt violation, wild life, failure to appear for possession of stolen goods and injury to real property. A secured bond of $38,000 was set.

February 24

Pedro Junior Cruz, 41, of Tuckaseegee, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set.

Cameron Chad Sutton, 23, of Whittier, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, larceny after breaking and entering and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle forcible. An unsecured bond of $10,000 was set.

February 25

Ann Toleene Hewitt, 68, of Sylva, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Dale Henry Hooper, 55, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear/obtain property by false pretense and break or enter. A secured bond of $6500 was set.

David Russell Johnson, 41, of Newborn, Ga., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor child abuse, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, conspire to traffic methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine. A secured bond of $250,000 was set.

Mariah Jordan Bell, 31, of Rayland, OH, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor child abuse, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, conspire to traffic methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine. A secured bond of $200,000 was set.