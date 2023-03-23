Arrests for March 23, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests March 13 – 19. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

March 13

Preston Ross Hathcock, 42, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

March 14

Tyler Kyle Smith, 30, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit/run leave scene with property damage and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Caleb G. McConnell made the arrest.

Sheldon Trent Bateman, 47, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a place for a controlled substances. Caleb G. McConnell made the arrest.

Adam Randolph Sackman, 35, was trafficking opium or heroin. Caleb G. McConnell made the arrest.

March 15

Nicholas M. Hennequin, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

March 16

Wesley Ray Moor, 41, was charged with assault on a female. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

March 17

Nathaniel Joshua Cabe, 39, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Tiegha Shaye Franklin, 39, was charged with driving while license revoked and fictitious/canceled/revoked/registration card/tag. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

Bradford John Brandon, 30, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Sargent Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

March 18

Charles Patrick Ellenburg, 34, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretenses. Caleb G. McConnell made the arrest.

March 19

Osman Adalberto Lopez De Leon, 35, was charged with driving while impaired and open container after consume alcohol first. William D. Stamey made the arrest

Juanita Marie Cleveland, 47, was charged with failure to appear. Sargent Jonathan A. Taylon made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

March 13

Seth Patrick Steiert, 30, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

March 13

Mickael Gerard Murphy, 43, of Tuckasegee, was charged with damage to real property. No bond was set.

Sierra Salone Jenkins, 32, of Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Josue David Roman-Negron, 39, of Cullowhee, was charge with warrant service. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Christopher James Meeks, 33, of Sylva, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Margie Lynn Toineeta, 53, of Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Joshua Bryan Parker, 39, of Otto, was charged with warrant service for other jurisdiction. A secured bond of $1 was set.

March 14

Nichole D. Bradley, 30, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

Billy Joe Brady-Smith, 28, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Travis Wayne Fisher, 37, of Sylva, was charged with communicating threats, breaking and entering-forcible, destruction/damage of property, felony probation, misdemeanor child abuse and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Jamie Morgan Fuller, 24, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Christy Lynn Burgess, 48, of Whittier, was charged with felony probation violation. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Randy Dean Mathis, 45, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Richard Malcombe Webb, 33, of Whittier, was charged with true bill of indictment for habitual felon. No bond was set.

March 15

James Randel Cope, 50, of Whittier, was charged with sex offense with a minor and indecent liberties. A secured bond of $150,000 was set.

March 16

Glenn Paul Young, 22, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for assault on a female. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Brenda Jean Nations, 40, of Robbinsville, was charged with failure to appear on a felony and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

March 17

Dustin Ray Conard, 29, of Sylva, was charged with being a habitual felon. No bond was set.

Ashley Savannah Frady, 36, of Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for school attendance violation. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

March 18

Jesse Doyle Buchanan, 43, of Sylva, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

James Robert Logan, 37, of Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Lane Elizabeth Stocker, 42, of Sylva, was charged with simple assault and resisting a public officer. No bond was set.

Grayson Lee Shuler, 49, of Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Shadrack Hannaniah Whitmire, 48, of Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $750 was set.

March 19

April Nations, was charged with failure to appear for marijuana up to 1/2 oz, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Galdino Palma Cruz, 33, of Sylva, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.