Arrests for March 24, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests March 7 – 21. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

March 12

Ronald Scott Jones Jr., was charged with violating domestic violence protective order. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

March 14

Kristian Alexander Dreml, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods and injury to personal property. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

March 15

James Benjamin Pauley, was charged with assault on a female. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Cory Jason Watts, was charged with trespass. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

March 16

John Hoyt Atkinson, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possession/receive stolen goods and injury to real property. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

March 17

Scotty Jason Elliott, was charged with failure to appear. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

March 18

Daniell Kay Jimenez, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

Dearld Fredrick Queen, was charged with violate a domestic violation protective order. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Kimberly Marie Cates, was charged with simple assault, assault and battery or participates in simple affray and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Travis Jerome Stafflebach, was charged with being a habitual felon. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

March 19

Rachel Jewel Urrutia, was charged with attempted break/enter a motor vehicle. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

James William Morgan, was charged with larceny. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

March 20

Matthew Lapensee, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present and assault on a government officer/employee. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

Dustin Lynn Busby, was charged with probation violation. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Frederick Earl Stillwell, 22, of Pecan Dr., was charged with larceny after breaking and entering and conspiracy breaking and entering building. No bond was set.

March 21

Michael Shane Bates, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Stephanie Elizabeth Vincent, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and involuntary manslaughter. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Casey White, was charged with assault on a female. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Melinda Ladra Johnson, was charged with fugitive from out of state. Deputy Lydia Bellavance made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

March 11

Jessie Lee Johnson, was charged with felony probation violation. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

March 12

Douglas Keith White, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of firearm by a felon. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

March 15

Jesse James Clark, was charged with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting officers, larceny merchant emergency door and possession of stolen goods/property. C.T. Chastain made the arrest.

Stephanie Greene Jones, was charged with resisting officers, failure to stop sign/flashing red light, aid and abet larceny, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, resisting officers, aid and abet driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, fail to stop for steady red light, aid and abet larceny, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. C.T. Chastain made the arrest.

March 17

Ashley Michelle Barrett, was charged with larceny/reckless driving and possession of marijuana/marijuana paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

March 7

Jordan Rae Wolfe, 27, of Racheal Watty Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, possession of heroin, possession of a schedule II methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Christian Ryan Sammons, 28, of Big Ridge Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with larceny, interfere with utility meter and probation violation. A secured bond of $127,500 was set.

Edith Rebecca Payne, 61, of Black Hill Rd., Bryson City, was charged with school attendance law violation.

March 8

Daniel Wayne Owens, 45, of Broklin Ave., Hendersonville, was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

Carl Burris, 44, of Shelby, was charged with failure to appear for flee allude arrest with a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Lucas Rosario, 41, of Dream Valley Rd., was charged with incident liberties with a child. A secured bond of $1,000,000 was set.

Steven Duane Van Amerongen, 38, of Leatherwood St., Bryson City. was charged with felony larceny. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Frederick Earl Stillwell, 22, of Pecan Dr., was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, conspiracy breaking and entering a building. No bond was set.

March 9

Rex Spencer Walkingstick, 23, of Kamma Dr., Cherokee, was issued a fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Forrest Fred Morgan Street, 43, of Boone, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and theft of motor vehicle parts. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Tyler James Albert, 25, of Barneys Place, Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and theft of motor vehicle parts. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Melisssa Nicole Townsend, 41, of Allman Rd., was charged with failure to appear unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Alexandrea Nichole Carpenter, 25, of Redwing Vista, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for violation of court order. A secured bond of $1,200 was set.

Brittnay Ann Cosgrove, 26, of Garland Bucannan Rd., was charged with failure to appear for simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Brian Lewis Brooks, 48, of Grindstone Knob Rd., Whittier, was charged with true bill of indictment. No bond was set.

March 10

Trance Lewis Stoudemire, 32, of Gibson Cove Rd., Franklin, was charged with domestic violence order violation and simple assault. No bond was set.

Jesusa Marie Morgan Street, 34, of Boone, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and theft of motor vehicle parts. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

March 11

Brittany Jade Moose, 33, of Ferguson Rd., was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

David Christain Griffith, 42, of Blind Side Lane, Cashiers, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $60,000 was set.

Justin Gregory Dorsey, 32, of West Murkey Rd., Franklin, was charged with smuggling contraband into jail. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

March 13

Jose Antonio Contrerasrios, 29, of Mexican Dr., Whittier, was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, driving while impaired and violation of domestic violence protective order. A secured bond of $7,000 was set.

March 14

Charly Edwin Nungardy-Medina, 24, of Walnut Cove Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Colby Edward Henry, 25, of Skyland Dr., was charged with failure to appear for cancel/revoked/suspended/certificate/tag and driving while impaired. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.