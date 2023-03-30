Arrests for March 30, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests March 20 – 26. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

March 20

James Edward Hughes III, 45, was charged with warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Tyler Garret Converse, 29, was charged with warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

March 21

Nathaniel Joshua Cabe, 39, was charged with parole violation. Tristan Howard made the arrest.

Kaz Ryan Heaton, 34, was charged with failure to appear and probation violation. Deputy Jacob P. Ledford made the arrest.

James Julius Sarvis, 29, was charged with assault on a female. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

Nicole Julian Wend, 40, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. Robert Young made the arrest.

March 22

Tyrice Rochard Hutchins, 44, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Joshua Curtis Kruger, 41, was charged with sex offender/child on premises and child support enforcement contempt. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

March 23

Michael J. Crews, 34, was charged with second degree trespass. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Brittany Gibson, 30, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Miguel Martinez Dominguez, 34, was charged with failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Clarence James McCall, 30, was charged with probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation and child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Justin Dane Southard, 46, was charged with failure to appear. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

March 25

Matthew Scott Rodriguez, 27, was charged with assault on a female. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Courtney Leigh Shaffer, 23, was charged with assault and battery. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

March 26

Jose Delores Orozoco Zamora, 40, was charged with driving under the influence. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

March 21

Marissa Kristen Shook, 23, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay, possession of heroin and destroy evidence. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

March 22

Dominic Salvatori, 33, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay and possession of a firearm by a felon. Jonathan M Lauffer made the arrest.

Michelle Nicholson, 30, was charged with larceny from a person. Kelly J. Fosler made the arrest.

March 23

Scott Earle Laflam, 60, was charged with obtain property by false pretense. Jonathan M. Lauffer made the arrest.

March 24

Lucas Cooper Knighten, 38, was charged with assault by pointing a gun at law enforcement officer, assault by pointing a gun, going armed to the terror of the public and resisting a public officer. L.C. Beegle made the arrest.

March 25

Walter James Thomason, 55, was charged with driving under the influence. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

March 20

Angelina Lynette Crews, 30, of Whittier, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Max Nathan Hurley, 21, of Whittier, was charged with simple affray. A secured bond of $750 was set.

March 21

Nathan Luke Queen, 41, of Sylva, was charged with aggravated assault. No bond was set.

Quincy Watty, 47, of Whittier, was charged with drive/allow a motor vehicle with no registration, no liability insurance, driving while license revoked not impaired revoked, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana greater than 1/2 oz to 1 1/2 oz, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

March 22

Pedro Cruz Gomez, 46, of Sylva, was charged with family offenses nonviolent. A $1, 948 bond was set.

Hunter Lee Lewis, 26, of Sylva, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A $10,000 bond was set.

Shira Lynn Littlejohn, 33, of Cullowhee, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Pedro Cruz Gomez, 46, of Sylva, was charged with civil contempt/non-support. A $1,491 bond was set.

March 23

Ashley Savannah Frady, 36, of Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for school attendance violation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

James Alan Buchanan, 46, of Cullowhee, was charged with domestic violence protective violation. No bond was set.

Gregory Lillis Smith, 32, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Brandon Michael Ray Hill, 23, of Sylva, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Lucinda Faye Childers, 40, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 12 oz and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Ariella Jo Watty, 38, of Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Kristan Lea Blackfox, 30, of Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Charles Richard Osborne, 41, of Bryson City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. No bond was set.

James Marcus George, 37, of Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. No bond was set.

Charles Michael Nash, 34, of Whittier, was charged with true bill of indictment and resist a public officer. No bond was set.

Norma Kay Driver, 48, of Whittier, was charged with traffic violations. A secured bond of $500 was set.

March 24

Leslie Lee Taylor, 25, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Blaine Aaron Owen, 24, of Sylva, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle. No bond was set.

Adam Warren David Evitt, 34, of Cullowhee, was charged with family offenses non-violent. A $2,000 bond was set.

Fancisco Chavez Sanchez, 30, of Cashiers, was charged with driving while impaired.

March 25

Charlene Anita McCoy, 52, of Cherokee, was charged with breaking or entering. No bond was set.

Jeremy Lee Griffin, 36, of Tuckasegee, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

March 26

Cathleen Marie Mettiville, 53, of Sylva, was charged with communicating threats, simple assault and stalking. No bond was set.