Arrests for March 31, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests March 14 – 26. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

March 22

Hannah Erdman, was charged with second degree trespass. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

Matthew Thomas Lockwood, was charged with being fugitive from out of state. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

David Samuel Vinson, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and assault inflicting serious injuries. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

March 24

Randy Fay Prentice, was charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Joyce Michelle Winn, was charged with simple assault, assault and battery and injury to personal property. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

March 25

Jaclyn Sue Poole, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Sonya Watts, was charged with cyber-stalking and communicating threats. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

March 26

Kymberly Jeanne Owen, was issued a true bill of indictment. David Blanton made the arrest.

Derek Gene Camp, was charged with being a habitual felon. David Blanton made the arrest.

Ronald Scott Jones Jr., was charged with violate a domestic violence protective order. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

March 17

Ashley Michelle Barrett, was charged with larceny/reckless driving and possession of marijuana/marijuana paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Weston Darwin Lawrence, trafficking in opium or heroin and maintain a dwelling for controlled substance. M.G. Pellicer made the arrest.

March 18

Alfred Ato Akunor, was charged with possession of stolen firearm, carry a concealed gun and run steady red light. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

March 20

William Jason Woodard, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and drunk and disorderly. C.T. Chastain made the arrest.

Donald Ray Van Meter Jr., was charged with simple assault. J.M. Norman made the arrest.

March 22

Richard Kayleb Bates, was charged with larceny. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

March 24

Gregory Allen Rhoden, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

Vanessa Lynnette Griffith, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and obtain property by false pretense. C.T. Chastain made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

March 14

Desmond Jerome Williams, 24, of Whittier, was charged with drive/allow registration plate not displayed, operate a vehicle with no insurance, disorderly conduct and drive/allow a motor vehicle with no registration. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

March 15

Patrick Allen McChesney, 37, of Marion Forrest, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

James Robert Justice, 44, of Joe Branch Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for failure to register as a sex offender. No bond was set.

Vasti Atziri Salmoran Salazar, 22, of Gorman Lane, Fletcher, was charged with breaking or entering. No bond was set.

March 16

Brittney Hope Woodring, 32, of Marion Forest Rd., was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Jeremiah Eugene Justice, 42, of Firehouse Rd., Hendersonville, was charged with financial card fraud and uttering a forged instrument. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

March 17

Erin Miranda White, 39, of Regal Ave., was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

Pamela Kay Thompson, 63, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property and felony larceny. No bond was set.

Ashley Elizabeth Schaal, 21, of Old Soco Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance. No bond was set.

Nigel Jena, 23, of Helm Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with larceny. No bond was set.

Jordan Sales, 19, of Memorial Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with larceny. No bond was set.

March 18

Laura Surelle Henry, 49, of Bellview Park Rd., Franklin, was charged with extradition/fugitive from other state. A secured bond of $75,000 was set.

March 20

Shayla Faye Trull, 23, of Locust Creek Rd., was charged with felony probation violation. No bond was set.

Thomas Robert Dylan, 24, of Ensley St., was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $500 was set.

March 21

Alexandrea Nichole Carpenter, 25, of Cullowhee Mtn. Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with shoplifting concealment goods. Secured bond of $500 was set.

Derek Alan Diehl, 50, of King St., was charged with cyber stalking and stalking. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

March 22

Austin Levi Ewart, 28, of Ray St., Waynesville, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

Christopher Ian Cotterman, 38, of Sylva, was charged with being a habitual felon. No bond was set.

March 23

Eric Daniel Vaughn, 39, of Southeast Mimosia St., Fla., was charged with resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and unsafe movement. A secured bond of $51,000 was set.

Kenneth Earl Adams, 29, of Oteen Church Rd., Asheville, was charged with failure to appear for unsafe lane charge and driving while impaired. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Jeremy Lee Gunter, 37, of Boo Holler Rd., Whittier, was charged with second degree trespassing. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

March 24

Errika Leah Bradley, 44, Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $500 was set.

March 25

Shannon Eugene Breedlove, 52, of Mill Creek Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a scheduled IV controlled substance and possession of a schedule III controlled substance. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set.

March 26

Heather Nicole Moose, 32, of Gardina Lane, was charged with school attendance law violation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Juliane Bump, 56, of Wake Robin Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and felony possession of cocaine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Jess Harvey Cagle, 50, of Mollybe Lane, was charged with reconnect utility. No bond was set.