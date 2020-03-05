Arrests for March 5, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests February 21 – 29. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County

Sheriff’s Department

February 26

Samuel Ray, 38, of Franklin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Logan Tyler Mann, 27, of Franklin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A $3,500 bond was set. Parriah W. Young made the arrest.

Michael Eugene Richards, 51, of Franklin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $3,500 was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Jordan Jean Russell, 27, of Otto, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Monique Laberne Smith, 28, of Franklin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Steven Chase Stanley, 27, of Franklin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of Marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. A secured bond of $9,000 was set. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

February 29

Jason Robert Mock, 37, of Franklin, was charged with fugitive with out of state felony. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Matt Dillan Laws, 25, of Sylva, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. A secured bond of $3,500 was set. Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

Crystal Ledbetter Spies, 37, of Franklin, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, maintaining a place for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $500,000 was set. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

February 23

James Carl Doolin, 67, of Skeeenah Rd., was charged with merchant product code fraud. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Norman made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

February 21

Charles Robert Bumgarner, 30, of Bo Cove Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Scott Patrick Voyles, 30, of Bedrock Rd., Whittier, was charged with misuse of 911. A secured bond of $200 was set.

February 22

Melissa Marie Loy, 42, of Edward Fowler Rd., Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked, possession/altered/fictious/revoked drivers license. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Brandi Nichole Johnson, 32, of Wrights Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, felony probation violation for out of county. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Martin Gary Noone, 56, of Mollybe Lane, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $100 was set.

James Robert Bagley, 45, of Sylva, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay, communicating threats. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Whisper Nocole Cogdill, 26, of Huckleberry Cove Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine/controlled substance on prison/jail premises. A secured bond of $34,000 was set.

Ronald Jamal Billings, 26, of Westwood Circle, Waynesville, was charged with injury to personal property. An unsecured bond of $250 was set.

Chad Ronald Leon Webb, 22, of Pumpkintown Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bond of $1,200 was set.

Scotty Lee Nelson, 36, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with misuse of 911 system.

Travis Aron Zepeda, 23, of Lyle Knob Rd., Franklin, was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, brake/stop light equipment violation, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Carol Ann Sanders, 29, of Lyle Knob Rd., Franklin, was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. No bond was set.

February 23

Emma Marie Evitt-Harris, 25, of Calender Court, was charged with failure to appear for retail theft under $1,500, conspiracy to commit felony larceny. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Christopher Ray Williams, 20, of New Prospect, Cullowhee, was charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, assault on a female. No bond was set.

February 24

Stacey Cameron Hoyle Lowe, 27, of Leatherwood Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking opium, maintain a dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Blake Pearson Henry, 25, of Leatherwood Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking opium, maintain a dwelling to keep and sell a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Gregory Evan Mashburn, 25, of Sylva, was charged with injury to real property, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $90,000 was set.

Joseph Diaz, 28, of Rockhill Church Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for shoplifting, trafficking opium, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Travis Keith Mathis, 42, of Frosty Ridge Rd., was charged with felony probation violation. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Jessica Robinson Melton, 37, of Poplar Dr., was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. No bond was set.

February 25

Adam Michael Diaz, 30, of River Bend Rd., was issued a child support purge. A $3,234 was set.

Ryan Warren Muster, 26, of Dark Ridge Rd., was issued a child support warrant. A $165 bond was set.

Sarah Jane Smathers, 27, of Dark Ridge Rd., was charged with felony probation violation. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Leslie Codi Smith, 30, of Valley Brook Dr., Maggie Valley, was issued an order for arrest for breaking and entering. A $2,000 bond was set.

February 26

Jeffery Alyn Lombard, 62, of TS Lance Rd., Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for reckless driving to endanger, driving while impaired. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Ja Lin LG Virgo, 19, of Montana Dr., Thomasville, was charged with resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. No bond was set.

Cassandra Chey Fox, 23, of Ferguson Rd., was charged with receiving stolen goods/property, conspire to obtaining property by false pretense. No bond was set.

February 27

Martin Louis Armachain, 44, of Pamlico Dr., Whittier, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Anthony James Elton, 54, of South Hwy 107, was charged with fictitious information to officer, domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Trevor James Hyatt, 23, of Bristol Dr., was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, reckless driving to endanger, obtain property by false pretense, breaking or entering, communicating threats. A secured bond of $12,000 was set.

February 28

Brandon James Graham, 29, of Gaston Inn, Gaston, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen motor vehicle, larceny of motor vehicle. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Chad Ray Lequire, 38, of College St., Lebanon, Va., was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, accessory after the fact. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set.

February 29

Teresa Lynne Henry, 57, of Willets Rd., was charged with communicating threats. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.