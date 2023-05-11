Arrests for May 11, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests May 1 – 7. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

May 1

Nikelus Orion Lee Hughes, 22, was charged with assault on a female, possession of methamphetamine and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Jacob Lee Norris, 31, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Sargeant Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

May 2

Celina Diaz, 28, was charged with public health violation. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

May 3

Benjamin Charles Fitch, 30, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

Kelby Stacey Mashburn, 33, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Deputy Jacob P. Ledford made the arrest.

Christina Rena Odom, 39, was charged with trespass and injury to real property. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Luis Angel Meja-Garcia, 27, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

May 4

Kelsey Anne Potter, 31, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

James Allen Gibson, 45, was charged with failure to appear. Deputy Jacob P. Ledford made the arrest.

Justin Johnson Stanfield, 26, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, drug narcotic violations and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputy Jacobs P. Ledford made the arrest.

May 5

Joshua Adam Rider, 38, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Sargeant Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

Anthony Shamal Bryson, 30, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Holly Michelle Breedlove, 39, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Heidi Johanna Dremel, 51, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Sargeant Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

Jeanette Lehtinen, 52, was charged with trespass. Jay Wright made the arrest.

May 7

Isaac Richard Jay, 25, was charged with driving while impaired. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

Ashley Westbrook, 34, was charged with simple assault. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

Brian Lee Mashburn, 35, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. David Blanton made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

May 7

Michael Quitman Beck, 25, was charged with driving while impaired. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

May 1

Hannah Brooke Starnes, 33, of Kingsport, Tenn., was charged with possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. No bond was set.

Samuel Lee Adams, 33, of Sylva, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and resist a public officer. A secured bond of $10,500 was set.

Mickey Terry Underwood, 64, of Sylva, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond was set.

May 2

Mark Allen Winstead, 36, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl and trafficking opium or heroin. A secured bond of $400,000 was set.

Kristan Lea Blackfox, 30, of Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Shelby Christine Linderman, 30, of Sylva, was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession of heroin, and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Reginald Johnathan Jones, 23, of Sylva, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond was set.

May 3

Patrick Joseph Bayles, 36, of Sylva, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation for out of county. A secured bond of $45,000 was set.

Torri Lynn Stillwell, 50, of Sylva, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

May 4

Anthony Keith Welch, 37, of Cherokee, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, conspire to traffic opium/heroin and trafficking opium or heroin. A secured bond of $200,000 was set.

Justin Gregory Dorsey, 34, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for extradition/fugitive from other state. A secured bond of $35,000 was set. A secured bond of $35,000 was set.

Daniel Tepepa Cuatlayotl, 30, of Glenville, was charged with injury to personal property. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

May 5

Christopher Jordan Mattox, 35, of Waynesville, was charged with child support order for arrest. A bond of $3,393.94 was set.

Reagan Elizabeth Parton, 30, of Cherokee, was charged with probation violation and failure to appear for felony probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $45,000 was set.

Charles Richard Osborne, 41, of Bryson City, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Dwight Lee Allen, 23, of Bryson City, was charged with child support purge. A $400 bond was set.

May 6

Carlton Quentiz Bowman, 35, of Atlanta, Ga., was charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, conspire to sell/deliver marijuana, conspire to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver MDMA, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, driving while impaired, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $260,000 was set.

Jessica Marie Cruz, 32, of Tucker, Ga., possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, conspire to sell/deliver marijuana, conspire to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

May 7

Alex Emgidio Ambrosio, 21, of Cullowhee, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay and simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.