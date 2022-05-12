Arrests for May 12, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests April 25 – May 8. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Franklin Police Department

April 28

Jonathan Andrew Hunt, was charged with driving under the influence. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.

May 3

Nikelus Orion Hughes, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. A.R. Holland made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

April 25

Jasmine Victoria Deans, 32, Hicks Wood Rd., of High Point, was charged with failure to appear for false report to police station. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Robert Mitchell Rice, 30, of Heady Mountain Rd., was issued a warrant for arrest for assault on a female. No bond was set.

April 26

Pamela Kay Thompson, 63, of Manor Trace, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Jeffrey Allen Debaere, 47, of Frosty Ridge, was issued an order for arrest for failure to complete community service, larceny, injury to real property and assault with a deadly weapon. A secured bond of $1,750 was set.

Amber Irene Brake, 37, of Frosty Ridge Rd., Bryson City, was issued an order for arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

Rhodalee Brenda Cochran, was charged with Shadrack Lane was charged with failure to appear for fictitious/altered/title/registration card/tag and driving while license revoked impaired revocation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Laranzo Daniel Wilnoty, 35, of Wolfetown Rd., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Alexandria Jade Jackson, 29, of Old Mission Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Glenn Paul Young, 21, of Cullowhee, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering and breaking and entering a motor vehicle. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Daryl Denver Rice, 30, of Heady Mountain Rd., Cashiers, was issued a warrant for arrest for assault on a female. No bond was set.

April 27

Earland Rebel McKay, 42, of West Main St., was charged with sex offender on child premises. A secured bond of $40,000 was set.

Natasha Belle Kirkland, 34, of Peppermill Lane, was charged with failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. A secured bond of $80,000 was set.

James Brent Gloyne, 37, of Viola Queen Rd., Cherokee, was charged with warrant service for other jurisdiction. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Amanda Lynn Gonzalez, 35, of Rainbo Dr., was charged with reckless driving to endanger. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Luis Angel Mejia-Garcia, 26, of Littlerock Circle, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation for out of county. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Candida Lashawn Wiggins, 50, of Rose Haven St., Charleston, was charged with impede traffic sit/stand/lie. No bond was set.

April 28

Amber June Franks, 22, of Cabe Rd., was charged with failure to appear for release order. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Whitney Erin Rhodes, 37, of Pump Mountain Dr., was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Charles Kyle Doalson, 31, of Biddle Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, trafficking opium or heroin by possession and trafficking opium or heroin by transportation. A secured bond of $250,000 was set.

Terry Eugene Cribb, 38, of North Dr., Thomasville, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Ronald Stephen Ellsworth, 54, of Rockdale Rd., Whittier, was charged with resist a public officer. A secured bond of $250,000 was set.

April 29

Stephen Van Sheridan, 61, of Rainbow Dr., was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $35,000 was set.

Charles Joe Allmon, 30, of Whittier, was charged with damage to property, larceny and breaking and entering. No bond was set.

Makaylyn Victoria Davis, 20, of Climbing Fern Ave, Riverview, Fla., was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

April 30

Demetrius Shamus Kline, 42, of Old River Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for open container and fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Robert Seth Harris, 37, of Tall Oaks, was charged with second degree trespass, possession of stolen goods/property and misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.

Amanda Grace Brock, 36, of Old River Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

May 1

Christina Benton Filan, 55, of Jonquil Dr., was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Lisa Monique Hawkins, 55, of Rockdale Rd., Whittier, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

May 2

Courtney Faith Orr, 26, of Rockdale Rd., Whittier, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Alvin Drew Burrell, 37, of Sparks Dr., was charged with failure to appear for maintaining a vehicle dwelling place and trafficking in methamphetamine. A secured bond of $200,000 was set.

May 3

Benjamine Grayson Fagan, 20, of Westridge Dr., Asheville, was charged with drug equipment violations, felony flee elude and drug/narcotic violations. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Candice Sage Mathis, 28, of Ela Rd., Bryson City, was charged with child abuse and failure to report a crime against a juvenile. An unsecured bond of $10,000 was set.

May 4

Garrett Shane Melton, 19, of Airedale Ridge, was charged with harassing phone calls, cyberstalking and communicating threats. No bond was set.

May 5

Joseph Eugene Jones, 52, of Brigadoon Branch, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

May 6

David Joseph Walsh, 33, of Webster Rd., was charged with assault causing physical injury to emergency personal. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

May 7

William Bennett Boud, 42, of Cullowhee, was issued a warrant for arrest for misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.

Ramona Teesatuskie Standingdeer, 66, of Yellowhill Rd., Cherokee, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. No bond was set.

May 8

Joann Laura Frazier, 58, of Fisher Creek Rd., was charged with cyberstalking. No bond was set.