Arrests for May 14, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests April 30 – May 10. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County – Sheriff’s Department

May 1

Jeffery Lee Fox, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

May 5

Ralph Norman Peteman, was charged with simple assault, assault and battery. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

Joshua David Shelton, was charged with assault on a female, warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction.

May 9

Anne J’Lene Self, was charged with simple assault. Anthony Zari made the arrest.

May 10

Wesley Alan Hedden, was charged with domestic physical. Anthony Zari made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

April 30

Brandon Patrick Burke, 33, was issued a fugitive warrant for probation violation, maintaining a vehicle for use/sale/keeping of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, resist/delay/obstruct, possession with intent to sell/deliver a methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, carrying a concealed gun, registration plate violation, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. A $100,000 bond was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

May 5

Anita Belle Rodriguez, 47, of Crisp St., was charged with trespass. A secured bond of $500 was set. Officer Riles made the arrest.

May 7

Drake Alexander Anderson, 32, of Bell Rd., was charged with simple assault. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

May 4

Evelyn Stewart Bailey, 49, of Wolfe Creek Rd., Almond, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $200 was set.

Robert Allen Hooper, 43, of Keyhole Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on jail or premises. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Megan Dawn Wilnoty, 26, of Elsie Rattler Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance. No bond was set.

May 5

Steven Dale Eplin, 39, of Fairoaks Dr., Gastonia, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor, traffic violation. A $500 bond was set.

May 6

Tommy Lee Rickman, 34, of Julia Ann Taylor Rd., Cherokee, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Katrina Lynn Cook, 22, of Sylva, was charged with injury to real property, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Devin Dakota Collins, 27, of Sylva, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Michael Lee Kelley, 58, of Fulcher Rd., Franklin, was charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Ellen Marie Clark, of Planters Way, Easley, S.C., was charged with assault by pointing a gun, misdemeanor child abuse. An unsecured bond was set.

Jessica Renee Yates, 38, of Webster Rd., was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Dakota Allen Cagle, 26, of Dakota Dr., was charged with driving while license revoked. No bond was set.

May 7

Sierra Salone Jenkins, 30, of Whittier, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation for out of county, larceny of chose in action, possession of stolen goods/property, obtain property by false pretenses, possession of stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $5,200 was set.

Ray Lamont Moore, 55, of Burton St., Asheville, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $500 was set.

April Denise McJunkin, 46, of Roselee lane, Swannanoa, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

May 8

Charles Jarrell Allen, 22, of Monty St., Asheville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury, burglary/breaking and entering. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Cody Lee Reitman, 23, of Pumpkintown Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.