Arrests for May 18, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests May 8 – 15. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

May 8

Mark Alexander Anderson, 55, was charged with assault on a female. Deputy Jacob P. Ledford made the arrest.

May 9

Jose Delores Orozoco Zamora, 40, was charged with driving while impaired, flee/elude arrest, reckless driving and speeding. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Holly M. Breedlove, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Caleb G. McConnell made the arrests.

Bryan Draven Burch, 24, was charged with failure to appear for larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Chase Adam Bell, 33, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

May 10

Matthew Owen Carpenter, 34, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Sargeant Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

Gavin Lee Henry, 39, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Chase Adam Beil, 33, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

Bryan Draven Burch, 24, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

May 11

James Barry Henson, 55, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Lieutenant Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Julia Nicole Schmalz, 39, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Roberto Rojas Tovar, 43, was charged with violate a domestic violence protective order. Robert Young made the arrest.

May 12

Matthew Devon Perkin, 30, was charged with failure to appear. Sargeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Eric William Gonzalez, 21, was charged with simple assault. Sargeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

May 13

Richard Dave Campbell McAllister, 44, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Caleb G. McConnell made the arrest.

May 15

Thomas Colmenares, 37, was charged with sexual battery. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

May 9

Regina Leigh Sanders, 39, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jakobe Rondi Ford, 23, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Justin A. Riles made the arrest.

May 12

Manjustice Sireece Uzzell, 24, was charged with fail to report new address for sex offender. J.M. Norman made the arrest.

May 13

Justin Matthew Mitchell, 38, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, resist/obstruct/delay, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Stacy Lynn Burton, 39, was charged with breaking or entering. Kaitlyn L. Harper made the arrest.

May 14

Richard Kayleb Bates, 34, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods, probation violation and larceny. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

May 8

Matthew Kyle Jolly, 40, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for speeding and driving while license revoked impaired revocation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

May 9

Loretta Jean Starnes, 41, of Havlock, N.C., was charged with warrant service for other jurisdiction. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Eddie Bird, 33, of Cherokee, was charged with warrant service for other jurisdiction. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

William Tyler Prather, 29, was charged with failure to appear for trespassing.

Jennifer Lynn Langley, 44, of Cashiers, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. A secured bond of $6,000 was set.

Eugene Kelley Langley, 49, of Cashiers, was charged with assault on a female. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Jeffrey William Crawford, 60, of Balsam, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

May 10

Briana Lynn Bowman, 26, of Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for speeding, driving while license revoked impaired revocation. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

May 11

Margaret Cheek Dunsford, 61, of Cashiers, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. No bond was set.

Taylor Brooke Woodard, 19, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Jorge Uriel-Reyes Mejia, 38, of Cullowhee, was charged with kidnapping and rape. A secured bond of $400,000 was set.

Candy Ann Yates, 51, of Cashiers, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Cody Solis Reynosa, 22, was charged with injury to personal property. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

May 12

Mariana Sherayna Reyes, 22, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for speeding, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of up to 1/2 ounce. A secured bond of $250 was set.