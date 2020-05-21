Arrests for May 20, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests May 9 – 17. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County – Sheriff’s Department

May 11

Amanda Wheller Crowe, was charged with possession of stolen Goods/property. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Phillip Eugene Nix, was charged with breaking and or entering, felony larceny, larceny after break/enter, possession of stolen goods/property. James E. Crawford made the arrest.

May 12

Casey Ray Murphy, was charged with domestic Violence protective order violation. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Heather Marie Buchanan, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Kristian Alexander Dreml, was charged with drug equipment violation, no operators license. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

May 13

Dean Allen Kreis, was charged with assault on a female. Stephanie Robbins made the arrest.

Sally Louise English-Scheffelin, was charged with probation violation. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

May 14

Joseph Daniel Toneges, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Shawn Christopher Casey, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Holly Michelle Breedlove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

May 15

Stephen Ashley Mathis, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic violence protective order violation. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Michael Edward Littlejohn, was charged with probation violation. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

May 17

Austen Jeffery Caiata, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Pascual Cuatlayol-Tochihuitl, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Ty Ashley Ellett, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Camelita May Pike, was charged with simple assault. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

May 9

Damian Quin Dulton, 24, of Mountain Side Rd., was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

May 10

James Daniel Pressley, 50, of Hensley Dr., was charged with resist/delay/obstruct. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

May 12

Kristeena Byrd Gray, 49, of Maple St., was issued a warrant for embezzlement. A secured bond of $50,000 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

May 11

Charles Robert Bumgarner, 31, of Too How Rd., Whittier, was charged with violation of court order.

Andrew Lawrence Smathers, 41, of Asheville, was issued an order for arrest for assault with a deadly weapon. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

May 12

Jeffery Allen Best, 31, of Rufus Robinson Rd., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Lisa Renee Toineeta, 54, of John Sriver Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Phillip Jordan Andrews, 22, of Independence Blvd., Asheville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury, first degree burglary, possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

May 13

Charles Randolph Nash, 61, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with second degree trespass. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Heath Nichols Morgan, 25, of Quin Holcombe Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set.

May 14

Timothy David Kibel, 35, of Dumpling Flats, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Anthony Scott Moffitt, 51, of Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for assault on a female, simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

May 15

Baron Houston Sutton, 34, of Levi Mathis Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of burglary tool, larceny after breaking or entering, breaking or entering. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Anthony Luke Graham, 31, of Dublin Ridge Rd., Canton, was charged with possession of burglary tool, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering forcible. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Kevin David Ritchie, 31, of Hayfireld Dr., was charged with failure to appear for no vehicle registration, no liability insurance, fictitious registration. A secured bond of $3,500 was set.

Wilburn Harrison Caldwell, 47, of Beckas Branch Rd., Whittier, was charged with assault on a female, simple assault. A secured bond of $1000 was set.

Vladimir Vivanco, 49, of Harp Dr., Cashiers, was charged with school attendance law violation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

May 16

Ashley Nicole Davis, 32, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for reckless driving to endanger, drive left of center. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Elizabeth Ann Watty, 37, of 129 Street Fork, Cherokee, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

May 17

Brandon Michael Ray, Hill, 20, of Webster Rd., was charged with assault on a female. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Katrina Lynn Cook, 32, of Sylva, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.