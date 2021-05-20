Arrests for May 20, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests May 7 – 15. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

May 10

Alexandria Rae Anglin, was charged with violating domestic violence protective order. Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

William Nickalus Prince, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

May 11

Dustin Ty Daves, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Joseph Lee Samarco, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

May 12

Steven Gary Nicholson, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

May 13

Crystal Eve Hayes, was charged with larceny of public record, communicating threats. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Houston Michael Marshall, was charged with failure to report new address for sex offender. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

May 17

Amber Renee Steighner, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

James Cowart Jr., was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

May 7

Amber Renee Steighner, 27, was charged with larceny by an employee. T. E. Ashe made the arrest.

William F. Talbott, 79, was charged with disorderly conduct. T. E. Ashe made the arrest.

Noah Daniel Cloud, 38, was charged with possession of stolen property. C. M. Evans made the arrest.

May 8

Julian Montelongo, 32, was issued a warrant for arrest for simple assault. A $3,000 bond was set. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

May 10

Dustin Ty Daves, 27, was charged with arson. J.M. Norman made the arrest.

May 11

Ronnie Lee Queen, 38, was charged with larceny. L. C. Beegle made the arrest.

May 12

Sandra Gibbs Medina, 65, was issued a warrant for horse at large. A $2,500 bond was set. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

Brantley Lonnie Williams 32, was issued a warrant for arrest for communicating threats. A $600 bond was set. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

May 13

Kayla Nicole Woods, 24 was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

May 11

Alvaro Gonzalez Valle, 39, of Sparks Rd., was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Clifford Jason Keller, 42, of Golden Lane, Whittier, was issued a true bill of indictment for first degree kidnapping. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

John Banton Legere, 45, of Brown Ridge Rd., was issued a true bill of indictment for possession of a firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Errika Leah Arkansas, 43, of Hallmark Lane, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Brandon Tyler Painter, 19, of Watson Cove Rd., Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Shelby James Davis, 29, of Slab Town Rd., Cashiers, was issued a true bill of indictment for trespassing, injury to personal property, malicious conduct by a prisoner. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

May 13

John Theodore Sutton, 56, of Jewel St., was charged with injury to real property, violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

Quenten Carrie Riggs, 25, of Pyramid Place, was issued a true bill of indictment for burning personal property, injury to personal property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

May 14

Leon Reginald Johnson, 36, of Harlem Park Dr., Charlotte, was issued a warrant for arrest for assault on a female. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Edgar Ellis Bingham, 47, of Dellwood Dr., Dillsboro, was charged with assault on a female, cyberstalking. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Simon Hans Joest, 26, of Bourbon St., Whittier, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. No bond was set.

May 15

Courtney Anne Sherrill, 25, of Lucille Beck Lane, Bryson City, was issued warrant for arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.