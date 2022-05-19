Arrests for May 22, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests May 6 – 15. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Franklin Police Department

May 6

Gary Don Foust, was charged with driving while impaired. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

May 7

Jesse Evan Welch, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

May 8

Gary Wayne Crone, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, trafficking methamphetamine by possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintain a vehicle for use/keeping sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

May 9

Brock Eugene McGilvery, was charged with all other offenses. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

May 11

Andrew Parker Casto, was charged with trespass of real property. A. R. Holland made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

May 9

Zachary Chase Wood, 22, of Throwing Stones Rd., was charged with second degree trespass, injury to personal property, injury to real property and break/enter to terrorize/injure and violation of a court order. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Christina Benton Filan, 55, of Jonquil Dr., was charged with violation of a court order. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

May 10

Amanda Lee Mezyk, 33, of Glenville, was charged with larceny. No bond was set.

May 11

Adam Ramsey Blanco, 30, of Blackhawk Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Michael Dustin Brooks, 37, of Camden Place, was charged with a parole violation. No bond was set.

Alexander Martinez Garcia, 26, of Bertha Saunooke Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Jace Christopher Milkey, 23, of Gizzy Dr., was charged with failure to appear for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

May 12

Derrick Lane Bryson, 39, of Sutton Branch Rd., was issued a true bill for flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Carlos Luis Cruz Marrero, 28, of Riverside Dr., Cherokee, was issued a true bill of indictment for statutory sex offense with a child less than or equal to 15. A secured bond of $300,000 was set.

David Andre Brown, 48, of Old Mission Rd., Whittier, was charged with injury to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon. No bond was set.

May 13

Jeffery Clinton Burrell, 61, of Old Mill Rd., Bryson City, was charged with trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, conspire to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm by a felon and breaking and entering. A secured bond of $75,000 was set.

Steven Allen Butman, 50, of Thomas Valley Rd., Whittier, was charged with trespassing and breaking and entering. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Alvin Drew Burrell, 37, of Jonquil St., was charged with trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, conspire to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, traffic in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and breaking and entering. A secured bond of $125,000 was set.

May 14

Nicholas Andrew Coggins, 27, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was issued a true bill of indictment for third degree sex exploitation of a minor. A secured bond of $160,000 was set.

Christian Dean Taylor, 30, of Longbranch Rd., Mars Hill, was charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Matthew Lee Sides, 42, of Beaverbrook Rd., Asheville, was charged with failure to appear for larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Chaz James Brian Hodgins, 31, of Laurel Branch Rd., was charged with probation violation. A unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

May 15

Jack Cody Tate, 29, of Clay Haven Heights, was issued a true bill of indictment for possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Michael Anthony Lalka, 38, of Live Oak Dr., was charged with attempted breaking and entering. No bond was set.