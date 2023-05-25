Arrests for May 25, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests May 15 – 21. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

May 15

Robert Newman Baty II, was charged with flee/elude arrest, Kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. Tristan Howard made the arrest.

Henry Stacey Phillips, 52, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Captain Tim Holland made the arrest.

Krystin Lynn Zinkand, 30, was charged with failure to appear and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Sargeant Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Ronaldo Uriel Grarcia-Diaz, 23, was charged with flee/elude arrest/misdemeanor child abuse. David Blanton made the arrest.

Matthew Tyler Cartwright, 30, was charged with domestic physical. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

May 16

Travis James Gregg, 46, was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive from out of state. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Teresa Gaye Ledford, 59, was charged with fugitive from out of state felony. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Keith Andrew Basty, 34, was charged with failure to appear for resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Sheriff Brent Holbrooks made the arrest.

David Wright Sarvis, 55, was charged with failure to appear. Deputy Jacob P. Ledford made the arrest.

Robert Newman Baty II, 35, was charged with larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Cody Lynn Lindberg, 37, was charged with assault on a female and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jay Wright made the arrest.

May 17

Jerimy A. Thibideau, 44, was charged with second degree burglary. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Jessica Chantel Harrison, 45, was charged with second degree burglary. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

May 18

Heriberto Garita, 43, was charged with violate domestic violence protective order. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Rebecca Susan Harper, 44, was charged with failure to appear. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

May 19

Heather Nichole Wren, 34, was charged with driving while impaired. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

May 20

Juanita Marie Cleveland, 47, was charged with failure to appear. Sargeant Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Wilburn Wesley Holt, 63, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Deputy Jacob P. Ledford made the arrest.

Kenneth Edward Franks, 55, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and driving under the influence. David Blanton made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

May 18

Jason Christian Watson, 44, was charged with first degree trespass. Jonathan M. Lauffer made the arrest.

May 19

Rita Taylor Likah, 64, was charged with driving while impaired. Jonathan M. Lauffer made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

May 12

Martin Gary Noone, 60, of Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for drive a motor vehicle with no registration and driving while license revoked no impaired revocation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Dion Rodriquez Munerlyn, 49, of Lithonia, Ga., was charged with extradition/fugitive for other state. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

May 13

Robert Gene Cole, 52, of Sylva, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Jessica Aubrey Johnson, 24, of Franklin, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Catlin Nathaniel Davis, 35, of Franklin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Jeremy James Morgan, 41, of Cullowhee, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. No bond was set.

May 14

Randall Eugene Fowler, 57, of Glenville, was charged with damage to property and breaking and entering. No bond was set.

Dennis James Cope, 52, of Sylva, was charged with expired no inspection and driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

May 16

Casey Leanna Mark, 36, of Sylva, was charged with injury to personal property, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree trespassing/squatting, breaking and entering forcible and violation of court order. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Cora Rose Willis, 21, of Sylva, was charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a government official/employee. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Erin miranda White, 40, of Sylva, was charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a government official/employee. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Justin Johnson Stanfield, 29, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession with intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance and probation violation. A secured bond of $55,000 was set.

May 17

Brett Edward Jarrell, 34, of Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed, failure to maintain lane and driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Erin Miranda White, 40, of Sylva, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

William Bryan Maney, 33, of Sylva, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Michele Nicole Bird, 28, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

May 18

Julia Nicole Schmalz, 39, of Franklin, was charged with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resist a public officer, trespass, reckless driving with wanton disregard and speeding. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Daniel Edward Nashua, 51, of Whittier, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. No bond was set.

Marcus Thad Deville, 28, of Sylva, was charged with resisting a public officer. Aa secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Stephanie Renee Watson, 44, of Sylva, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

May 19

James Alan Buchanan, 43, of Cullowhee, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Chelsea Rae Vaughn, 26, of Whittier, was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

James Algar Dean Taylor, 33, of Cherokee, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. No bond was set.

Thomas Paul Trantham, 28, of Sylva, was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, possession of methamphetamine, second degree burglary and breaking and/or entering. A secured bond of $60,000 was set.

Michael Jerome Drakeford, 41, of Whitter, was charged with child support purge. A $515.38 bond was set.

May 20

Bryan Dean Hartline, 43, of Sylva, was charged with child support purge, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,740 was set.

Brittany Jade Moose, 35, of Sylva, was charged with child support purge. A bond of $1,186 was set.

May 21

Brian Lee Carr, 51, of Clyde, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond was set.

Dennis James Cope, 52, of Sylva, was charged with driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Ashley Ann Hernandez, 41, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for traffic citations. A secured bond of $500 was set.