Arrests for May 27, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests May 13 – 23. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County

Sheriff’s Department

May 18

Ashley Bentson, was issued warrant service. Amber L. Wright made the arrest.

May 19

Brett Charles Aldrich, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle parts. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Anthony Shamal Bryson, was issued warrant service for child support enforcement contempt. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Samatha Taylor Harkins, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

May 20

Carol Moore, was charged with obstructing justice, obtaining property by false pretenses. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Harold Andrew Williamson, was charged with injury to personal property. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

May 21

Richard Frank Sanford Jr. was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, possession of burglary tools, breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Mark Alexander Anderson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for use of red or blue light, possession of stolen goods, receive stolen goods. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, was charged with sex offender on child premises. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

May 22

Marcus Cody Waldroup, is being held for other jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

May 23

Haley Morgan McCall, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Dakota Charles Mathis, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Doyle Dooger Ramirez, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Lynsey Houston, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

May 13

Kayla Nicole Woods, 24, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

May 14

Erica Natasha Tastinger, 31, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,500 was set. Sargent Norman made the arrest.

May 15

Alex Livorio Rivera, 28, was charged with breaking and entering. A secured bond of $12,000 was set. Sargent Beegle made the arrest.

May 17

Kristian Alexander Dreml, 41, was charged with all other offenses. An unsecured bond of $500 was set. Officer Cabe made the arrest.

May 18

Dustin Ty Daves, 27, was charged with felony larceny, felony attempted larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor larceny, injury to personal property. A secured bond of $11,000 was set.

May 19

Rickey Anthony Caldwell, 36, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set. Sargent Beegle made the arrest.

May 20

April Renee Burd, 28, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $1,500 was set. Sargent Norman made the arrest.

Kraig Allen Lackey, 36, was charged with shoplifting. A secured bond of $10,500 was set. Detective Foster made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

May 17

Marcus Edmund Mundo, 40, of Olivine Place, was charged with stalking, cyberstalking, communicating threats, threaten executive legal court officer, violation of court order, domestic criminal trespass, assault on a government official/employee, resisting a public officer, assault on a female. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Robert Joseph Beasley, of Front St., Dillsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

May 18

Lisa Morris Brown, 56, of Addington Place, Franklin, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond was set.

Michael Kevin Monteith, 59, of Fisher Creek, was issued a parole warrant. No bond was set.

Jose Manuel Salvador Garcia, 55, of Whittier, was issued a child support purge. A $200 bond was set.

Ericka Leah Arkansas, 43, of Hallmark Lane, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Jonny Francisco Rivera Moreno, 36, of Patriot Dr., was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, uttering a forged instrument, forgery of instrument. A secured bond of $150,000 was set.

Olivia Charice Kinsey, 21, of Stephen Court, Havelock, was charged with failure to appear for shoplifting, simple assault. A secured bond of $1,250 was set.

May 19

Susanna Elise Cox, of San Francisco, Calif., was charged with kidnapping/abduction. A secured bond of $150,000 was set.

Shawn Michael McQuaig, 25, of Anthony St., Waynesville, was charged with civil contempt for child support purge. A $804.00 was set.

Isaiah Nittakmittiki Lewis, 25, of Savannah Dr., was charged with failure to appear for speeding, reckless driver to endanger, driving while intoxicated. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

May 20

Robert Veron Henry, 75, of Henry Rd., was charged with resisting a public officer, break/enter to terrorize/injure occupant. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Logan Mekenna Otter, 26, of Junes Loop, Cherokee, was issued a true bill of indictment for possession of methamphetamine/possession of drug paraphernalia, attempted break or enter a building. An unsecured bond of $2,750 was set.

May 21

John Andrew Hansen, 38, of Crooked Creek Lane, Webster, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

May 22

Tommy Lee Henderson, 37, of Whittier, was charged with attempted second degree trespass, obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $10,000 was set .

May 23

Jason Adam Watty, 43, of Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, no liability insurance, drive/allow a motor vehicle with no registration. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Grant Aristotle Works, 38, of Whiskey Ridge, Whittier, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer, failure to appear for second degree trespass/resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, larceny from the person, conspire to commit felony larceny, robbery with dangerous weapon. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.