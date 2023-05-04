Arrests for May 4, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests April 24 to 29. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

April 24

Joshua Edly Gregory, 33, was charged with break/enter a place of worship. Deputy Jacob P. Ledford made the arrest.

Damian Quin Dutton, 27, was charged with probation violation, violate domestic violence protective order and communicating threats. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Brandon Lex Penland, 34, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, conspiracy, aid and abet, breaking and entering, larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Patrick Joseph Bayles, 36, was charged with larceny. Caleb G. McConnell made the arrest.

Amando Thomas Virata, 43, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Caleb G. McConnell made the arrest.

April 25

Michael Anthony Roland, 21, was charged with flee/elude arrest. Lieutenant Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Tiegha Shay Franklin, 39, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Lieutenant Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Ian Sloan Nixon, 37, was charged with failure to appear. Sergeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Derald Frederick Queen, 43, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

William Stephen Shepherd, 47, was charge with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Amanda Jayne Russell, 45, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Sarah Marie Sanford, 32, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Anthony Blake Sanders, 26, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Sergeant James E. Crawford made the arrest.

Caleb Vincent Hunter, 33, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter. Sergeant James E. Crawford made the arrest.

April 26

Jacob Lee Norris, 31, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods and injury to personal property. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Brent Wood, 32, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Sergeant Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

April 27

Luis Angel Sanchez-Chavez, 26, was charged with driving while impaired, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer and driving while license revoked for impaired revocation. Sergeant Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

April 28

Roman Ramirez-Hermandez, 39, was charged with driving while impaired. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

April 29

Hayden Patrick Volk, 26, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver, driving while impaired, open container after consuming alcohol first, carrying a concealed gun, maintaining a place for controlled substances and driving while license revoked. Caleb G. McConnell made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

April 24

Teresa Marie Petersen, 27, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and light bar lighting device violation. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Nicholas Sean Swicher, 49, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

April 25

Manjustice Sirece Uzzell, 24, was charged with larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen goods, possession of a firearm and injury to personal property. Kaitlyn L. Harper made the arrest.

April 26

Frank Benjamin Hayes, 33, was charged with assault on an individual with disability. Jonathan M. Lauffer made the arrest.

April 28

Chelsea Briana Heaton, 32, was charged with warrant. Kelly J. Fosler made the arrest.

David Allen Kennedy, 54, was charged with assault on a female. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

April 29

Sheri Rae Barber, 31, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for use/sale/keeping of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Steven James Brendle, 24, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

April 24

Eric Daniel Vaughn, 40, of Cherokee, was charged with driving under the influence. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

John Edward Lewis, 44, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for cyberstalking. No bond was set.

Jonathan David Taylor, 36, of Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag and driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

April 25

Justin Scott Comeaux, 33, of Waynesville, was charged with failure to appear for reckless driving with wanton disregard, driving while license revoked for impaired revocation and driving while impaired. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Terry Lee Wolfe, 37, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for drive/allow motor vehicle with no registration, driving while license revoked, injury to personal property and larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $5,100 bond was set.

April 26

Jack Elton Dalton, 68, of Whittier, was charged with fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, operate a vehicle with no insurance, failure to appear for driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger and speeding. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Joshua Jaheim Ham, 20, of Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Cory Clyde Keith Case, 34, of Glenville, was charged with battery of an unborn child and assault on a female. No bond was set.

Daylon Rhone Braxton, 51, Bryson City, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond was set.

Donald Keith Forbis, 39, of Whittier, was charged with second degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, discharge weapon on occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon and go armed to the terror of the people. A secured bond of $250,000 was set.

James Alan Buchanan, 46, of Cullowhee, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

April 28

Carl Logan Luker, 42, of Tuckasegee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine. A secured bond of $500,000 was set.

Tony Dustin Gregory, 32, of Waynesville, was charged with domestic criminal trespass and assault on a female. No bond was set.

Jake Michael Radford, 24, of Cherokee was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Shamiq Lamarte Powell, 26, of Newton, was charged with family offenses nonviolent. No bond was set.

Devin Rashaw Stewart, 28, of Cullowhee, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

April 29

Robert Lee Talley, 35, of Sylva, was charged with fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $40,000 was set.

Todd Jay Parrish, 48, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Elane Katherine Reinert, 23, Franklin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.