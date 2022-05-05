Arrests for May 5, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests April 21 – May 1. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

April 25

Johnnie Ray Arch, was charged with failure to appear. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

April 26

Chelsea Briana Heaton, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

April 27

Caleb Scott Tallent, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Clarissa Anne Smith, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

April 28

Kevin Allen Johnson, was charged with injury to personal property. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Jason Robert Mock, was charged with probation violation. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Tony Albert Floyd, was charged with probation violation. Deputy Lydia Belavance made the arrest.

Matt Dillan Laws, was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under 12 years of age and assault on another person in the presence of a minor. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

April 29

Samantha Rose Hendrix, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Sargent Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

Kayla Nicole Woods, was charged with failure to appear. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Travis James Gregg, was charged with larceny. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Dennis Boyd Durandetto Jr., was charged with assault on a female and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

April 30

Austin Lee Connally, was charged with driving while impaired. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

Andrew Hesselbirg, was charged with assault on a female, breaking and entering and injury to personal property. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

May 1

Anthony Blake Sanders, was charged with trespass, communicating threats and injury to personal property. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

April 22

Scott Lynn Marchant, was charged with second degree trespass. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.

April 24

Rafael Carrasco Ferral, was charged with driving under the influence. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.

April 27

Wilburn Wesley Holt, was issued a warrant for arrest for false report to police station and resist/obstruct/delay. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Tonya Touvoui Lee, was issued a warrant for arrest for filing a false report to police station and resist/obstruct/delay. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

April 28

Jonathan Andrew Hunt, was charged with driving under the influence. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

April 21

Traci Lynn Mathis, 43, of Grindstone Knob Rd., was charged with misdemeanor larceny, obtain property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods/property and felony larceny. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Patrick Gerald Gunter, 41, of Bidwell Rd., Whittier, was charged with resisting a public officer, conspire to commit felony larceny, possession of stolen firearm, possession of stolen goods, larceny of a firearm, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering and failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $150,000 was set.

Christopher Brooks Gammon, 44, of Country Club Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation and traffic in methamphetamine by possession. A secured bond of $150,000 was set.

April 22

Rigoberto Trejo, 30, of Cabbage Lane, Scaly Mountain, was charged with failure to appear for criminal summons or citation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Jessica Gail Conway, 36, of Columbus George Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Michael Warren Wilnoty Jr., 30, of Ike Swimmer Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Phillip Jordan Andrews, 25, of Independence Blvd., Asheville, was issued warrant service for other jurisdiction, trafficking in opiates by possession, trafficking in opiates by sales and first degree burglary. No bond was set.

Charles Anthony Barnette, 41, of Webb Lane, Walhalla, S.C., was charged with false pretenses/swindle/game and embezzlement. A secured bond of $75,000 was set.