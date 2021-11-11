Arrests for November 11, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 29 – November 6. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Franklin Police Department

October 29

Richard Lee Davis, 35, was issued an order for arrest for trespassing. A $2,000 bond was set.

October 31

Alejandro Pacheco, 26, was charged with assault and battery. A $1,000 bond was set.

November 3

Tony Dustin Bateman, 31, was charged with injury to personal property and second degree trespass. A $750 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

November 1

Annette Marie Blackwell, 42, of Island Ford Rd., Inman, S.C., was charged with extradition/fugitive from another state (S.C.), extradition/fugitive from another state (Tenn.) and Extradition/fugitive from another state (Ga.). A secured bond of $90.000 was set.

Jessica Gail Conway, 35, of Columbus George Rd., Cherokee. Was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse and probation violation. A secured bond of $16,500 was set.

Shane Christophe Holder, 30, of Washington Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for trespass of real property. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

November 2

Shala Faye Trull, 23, of High Haven Rd., was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Penny Thompson Ferretiz, 50, of Bigwitch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor child abuse, operate a vehicle with no insurance, open container after consume alcohol first, faililure to secure passes under 16 and driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

November 3

Jessica Elizabeth Quinn, 45, of Hibiscus Dr., Balsam, was charged with driving while impaired. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

James Phillip Howell, 63, of Arnold Hill, was charged with failure to appear for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of firearm by felon. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

November 4

Carol Dale Mintz, 32, of Sylva, was charged with interfereing with a electronic monitor device, misdemeanor larceny, damage to personal property and failure to appear for felony probation violation. A secured bond of $67,000 was set.

Matthew David Boud, 37. of Tall Oaks Lane, was charged with failure to appear for trespassing, possession of stolen goods/property, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, larceny. A secured bond of $16,500 was set.

James Hill Rose, 56, of Mantis Dr., was charged with maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Ashley Mae Frady, 25, of Mantis Dr., was charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver and maintaining a dwelling. An unsecured bond was set.

Christopher Nathan Stephens, 35, of Luis Cove Rd., Whittier, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

November 5

Earland Rebel McKay, 42, of Block House Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to register address. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Charles Ray McCall, 33, of Old Mill Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

David Christain Brown, 29, of Davis Hill Dr., Canton, was charged with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

November 6

Alexandria Jade Jackson, 29, of Sydneys Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Cody Douglas Woodard, 27, of Swayney Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for assault on a female, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possess of a schedule IV controlled substance and failure to appear for injury to personal property. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.