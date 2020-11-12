Arrests for November 12, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 30 – November 5. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

October 30

Anthony Christopher Beaver, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

November 2

Adam Charles Klatt, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

November 3

Todd Jay Parrish, was issued a warrant for indictment. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Esteban Vasallo Corteguera, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a place for a controlled substances. William R. Younce made the arrest.

Clarence Eugene Hanson, was issued an indictment for obstruction of justice. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Jessie Lee Cody Atcheson, was issued a parole warrant. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Justin Michael Connell, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

November 4

Amberly Lynn Crawford, was charged with harboring a fugitive, failure to appear. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

November 5

Valerie Sue Bierlein, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

Wylene Elizabeth Wall, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, probation violation. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

November 7

Derek Brandon Conley, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Dylan Kyle Justice, was charged with injury to personal property. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

November 8

Christopher Ryan Craig, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, simple assault. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

November 9

Joseph Daniel Toneges, was charged with injury to personal property. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

October 29

Matthew Devon Perkins, 27, was charged with forgery of instrument, misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, fugitive probation violation. A secured bond of $15,000 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

October 30

Ryan Emerson Spears, 30, was charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, possession of a firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault. Officer Dula made the arrest.

October 31

Richard Owenby, 49, was charged with possession of heroin. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set. Officer T. Chastain made the arrest.

November 7

Emmett Kameron Maurice Gentry, 21, was held with secured bond of $1,000. Officer Cabe made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

October 28

Randall Eugene Fowler, 54, of Hive Rd., Glenville, was charged with maintaining a controlled substance in a vehicle or dwelling place, possession of a stolen firearm, receive stolen goods or property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent ot manufacture sell and deliver controlled substance II, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000.

Jeanna Michelle Gates, 36, of Luker Branch, Tuckasegee, was charged with resisting a public officer. No bond was set.

October 29

Amanda Rae Santiago, 38, of Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass, misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $500.

Ericka Leigh Arkansas, 42, of Hallmark Lane, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Jacob Nathaniel Bigwitch, 23, of Rocky Way, Cherokee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $6,500 was set.

MacKenzie Lee Mathis, 28, of Redwing Vista, Whittier, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Tarrell Lawshawn Williams, 39, of Greenville Hwy, Clemson, S.C., was charged with assault on a female, larceny of firearm. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

October 30

Amber June Franks, 21, of Cabe Rd., was charged with second degree trespass, protective order violation. No bond was set.

October 31

Russel David Camp, 42, of Switchback Ridge, Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Emma Marie Evitt-Harris, 26, of Walter Ashe Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, retail theft of more than $1,500, conspiracy to commit felony larceny. A secured bond of $4,000 was set.

Baron Houston Sutton, 34, of Levi Mathis Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, attempt to obtain property by false pretense, breaking or entering, felony probation violation out of county, operate a vehicle with no insurance, cancel/revoked suspended certificate/tag, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

November 1

Timothy David Kible, 36, Dumplin Flats, was charged with communicating threats, domestic violence protective order violation, domestic criminal trespass, probation violation. No bond was set.

Brandon Marsel Barker, 18, of Timber Leaf Dr., was charged with going armed to the terror of the public. No bond was set.

November 2

Timothy David Kibel, 36, of Dumplin Flats, was charged with domestic violence order violation. No bond was set.

Jackie Kevin Shelton, 47, of Calendar Court, was issued an order for arrest for felony probation violation, breaking and entering. A secured bond was set.

Dylan Keith Wahnetah, 34, of Tom McCoy Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Justice Lee Littlejohn, 26, of Jessie Littlejohn Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Tiffany Nicole Cantrell, 35, of Polka Trail, Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Ricky Carl Brooks, 57, of Grindstone Knob Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

November 3

Charles Robert Bumgarner, 31, of Too How Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for violation of court order, simple assault, injury to personal property, assault on a female. A secured bond of $4,500 was set.

Jess Harvey Cagle, 48, of Winesap Dr., was charged with breaking and entering. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Megan Elizabeth Oldham, 22, of Cartage Hill Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. An unsecured bond was set.

Gracie Jalene Green, 39, of Webster Rd., was charged with breaking and entering. No bond was set.

Chris Gordon Brooks, 57, of Garnett Rd., was charged with breaking and entering. No bond was set.

November 4

Tracy Brandon Hall, 46, of Ferguson Rd., was charged with second degree trespass, obtain property false pretense, possession of stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Sandra Taylor Rhinehart, 45, of River Park Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny, communicating threats. A secured bond of $3,400 was set.

Gregory Mark Thompson, 61, of Old Grasshopper Rd., Dillsboro, was charged with failure to appear for making false report to police station, animal control ordinance violation, second degree trespass. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

November 5

Shena Dale Standingdeer, 38, of Qualla Town Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, habitual larceny. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Jasmine Danielle Arch, 29, of Rose Lane, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for willful destruction by tenant. A secured bond of $500 was set.

William Garret Pannell, 20, of Cornflower Lane, was charged with failure to appear for possession of heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Kimberly Ann Santy, 39. of Calendar Court, was issued a warrant for arrest for first degree trespass enter and remain. An unsecured bond of $250 was set.