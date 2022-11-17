Arrests for November 17, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests November 3 – 10. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

November 7

Christopher Bailey Burch, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

November 8

James William Ashe, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Jeffery Michael Miller, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

John Delmar Tallent, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a place for a controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell/deliver methamphetamine and felony possession of marijuana. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Sherri Marie Roberts, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a place for a controlled substances and felony possession of marijuana. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

November 9

Edgar Ernesto Molina, was charged with probation violation. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

November 10

Stephanie Hughes Byous, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Sydney Daun Hamby, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

November 3

Jeffery Alan Tedesco, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

November 5

Richard Kalab Bates, was charged with assault inflicting bodily injury. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.

November 8

Anthony Blake Sanders, was charged with felony possession. J.A. Riles made the arrest.