Arrests for November 18, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 29 – November 12. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

October 29

Anthony Michael Brown, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to cause serious injury with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to cause serious injury and assault inflicting serious injury with minor present. Sergeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Samuel Wahnetha, was charged with failure to appear. No bond was set,

John Hoyt Atkinson, was issued a child support enforcement contempt.

November 1

Joshua William Fagg, was charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property, common law robbery and flee/elude arrest. No bond was set.

November 2

Joshua Edly Gregory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Greg Lyle, was charged with domestic violence protection order violation and assault on a female. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Michael Shannon Gibson, was charged with failure to appear.

Monique Laverne Smith, was charged with possession of heroin. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

November 3

William Clinton Holt, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Ronald Scott Jones Jr., was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Willie Eldon Watts, was charged with assault on a female. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Kathy Fay Nicole Atcheison, was charged with failure to appear. Corporal Clay A Saunders made the arrest.

Dakota Charles Mathis, was charged with failure to appear. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Joshua Ryan Wiggin, was charged with failure to appear. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

November 5

Andrew Joseph Cook, was charged with child abuse. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Tiegha Shay Franklin, was charged with assault on individual with a disability. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Chelsea Briana Heaton, was issued warrant for arrest for fugitive. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Andrea Lynn Smilack, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

November 6

Edwin Alexis Moya, was charged with driving while impaired. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

November 7

Nadya Elise Rogers, was charged with assault and battery, common law robbery, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods/property. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Andrew Harold Williamson, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

November 8

Raymond Biddle, was charged with failure to appear. Sergeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Holly Michelle Breedlove, was issued child support enforcement contempt. Sergeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

November 9

Robert Angus McDonald, was charged with failure to appear. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

David Donavan Bruan, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, trespass of real property and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Gary Michael Passmore, was charged with interfere with electric monitor device. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Sean Taylor Hall, was charged with probation violation. Deputy Lydia Bellavance made the arrest.

Richard Dewayne Swafford, was charged with flee/elude arrest, reckless driving, resist/obstruct and delay law enforcement officer, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, fugitive affidavit for armed robbery, home invasion and aggravated assault. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

November 11

Nicholas Matthew Hennequin, was charged with all other offenses. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

November 12

Roberto Tovar Rojas, was charged with violation of domestic violence protection order. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Timothy Allen Wells, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

November 5

Tony Dustin Bateman, 31, was charged with first degree trespass, second degree trespass, intoxicated and disruptive in public and communicating threats. A $3,000 bond was set.

November 9

Nathan Roy White, 35, was charged with larceny. A $600 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

November 4

James Hill Rose, 56, of Mantis Dr., was charged with maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Ashley Mae Frady, 25, of Mantis Dr., was charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver and maintaining a dwelling. An unsecured bond was set.

Christopher Nathan Stephens, 35, of Luis Cove Rd., Whittier, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

November 5

Earland Rebel McKay, 42, of Block House Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to register address. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Charles Ray McCall, 33, of Old Mill Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

David Christain Brown, 29, of Davis Hill Dr., Canton, was charged with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

November 6

Alexandria Jade Jackson, 29, of Sydneys Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Cody Douglas Woodard, 27, of Swayney Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for assault on a female, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possess of a schedule IV controlled substance and failure to appear for injury to personal property. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.