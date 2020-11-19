Arrests for November 19, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests November 5 – 15. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

November 10

Daniel Edward William Stanfield, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, carrying a concealed weapon. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

Edwin Michael Fusco, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

November 11

Brodie Newton Gibson, was issued a true bill of indictment. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

David Thomas Nix, was issued a true bill of indictment. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Kimberly Danielle Lee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Kaylea Gail-Lynn Cannon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Jeffery Michael Jones, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

November 12

Laurie Carlisle, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

November 8

Brian Loren Thomas, 37, of Clearwater, Fla., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $3,500 was set. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

Kari Hurskey Conard, 43, of Lake Emory Rd., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Was issued an order for arrest for probation violation. A secured bond of $6,500 was set. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

November 11

Carl Lane Bryant Jr., 33, of Edgewood St., Sylva, was issued an order for arrest for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. C. T. Chastain made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

November 5

Devin Rashawn Stewart, 25, of Bumgarner Cemetary Rd., Whittier, was charged with second degree trespass, injury to personal property. No bond was set.

November 6

David Todd Loftis, 31, of Camp Creek Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, obtaining property by false pretense, possession/displayed altered/fictitious/revoked drivers license, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, injury to personal property, resisting a public officer, possession of methamphetamine, indictment for unsafe tires, failure to wear seat belt for driver, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, reckless driving with wanton disregard. A secured bond of $45,000 was set.

Hailey Kira Riddle, 19, of North Shore Dr., Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for open container, consume alcohol by 19/20 year old. A secured bond of $250 was set.

November 7

Darin Ray Talley, 32, of Bizmark Loop, was charged with civil contempt of court child support arrest order, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for resisting a public officer. A $2,000 bond was set.

November 8

James Julius Lumpkin, of Stutz St., Cumming, Ga., was issued a fugitive warrant for trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine felony. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Andre Johannes Roestenberg, 79, of Fort Wilderness, Whittier, was charged with breaking and entering non-forcible. No bond was set.

November 9

Christina Lynn Daniel, 37, of Lower Alarka Rd., Bryson City, was charged with second degree trespass. A secured bond of $150 was set.

November 10

Stephen Jeremiah Penniger, 33, of Luker Branch Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Timothy Bandon Luker, 41, of Luker Branch Rd., Tuckasegee, was issued a fugitive warrant for arrest from Oconee County, S.C., for conspiracy, trafficking in methamphetamine. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

November 11

Charles Edward Henson, 42, of Laurel knob Rd., Cashiers, was charged with civil contempt failure to pay child support. A $500 bond was set.

Kimberly Dawn York Webb, 47, of Sylva, was charged with felony probation violation. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

Regina Stawn Clyburn, 41, of Cullowhee Mountain Rd., was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.

November 12

Christopher Robert Ballentine, 52, of Cashiers, was charged with failure to register change of address. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Anthony Lamar Rice, 34, of Heady Mountain Rd., Cashiers, was charged with child support purge of $400, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

William Lamar Wellham, 50, of Sylva, was charged with failure to register change of address. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Christopher Brooks Gammon, 43, of N. Country Club Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

November 13

Lindsey Nicole Adams, 25, of Toohow Rd., Whittier, was charged with felony larceny, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Tommy Lee Henderson, 36, of Carringer St., Bryson City, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretenses. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

Gregory Lee Cline, 45, of Sally Ann Dr., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Kerri Armanda Loftis, 30, of Old Bryson City Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Lindsey Nicole Adams, 25, of North Country Club Dr., Cullow, was charged with possession of stolen property. No bond was set.

November 14

Tyrickous Daquan Camble, 22, of Cape View Lane, Anderson, S.C., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Steven Baldwin, 57, of Burntwood Trail, was charged with larceny of mail. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Randall Dean Green, 60, Rocky Branch Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

November 15

James Robert Bagley, 46, of Ensley St., was charged with warrant for arrest for second degree trespass. No bond was set.

James Edward O’Berry, 49, of Lance Rd., Cashiers, was charged with breaking and entering forcible. No bond was set.