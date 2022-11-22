Arrests for November 22, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Dec. 1 – 10. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

November 14

Michael Lee Keener, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. William R. Younce made the arrest.

Modesto Nicanor Torres, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

November 16

Stephen Carl Wright, was charged with failure to appear. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Jason Christian Watson, was charged with failure to appear. Sargent Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Jeanette Lynn Dutton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and larceny by an employee. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Melissa Lynn Pruett, was charged with probation violation. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Kevin Allen Johnson, was charged with failure to appear. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

November 17

Joseph Eugene Jones, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.