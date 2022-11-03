Arrests for November 3, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 17 – 30. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

October 24

Jonathan Mark Zimmerman, was charged with violating domestic violence protective order. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Damian Quin Dutton, was charged with assault or affray on EMT, ER Dr or nurse, Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

October 26

Matthew Brock Kelley, was charged with driving while license revoked. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Jacqueline Helena Kidd, was charged with failure to appear. Sargent Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Brett Charles Aldrich, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Robert Young made the arrest.

Jonathan William Talley, was charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, injury to personal property and possession of stolen goods. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Christopher Scott Flowers, was charged with probation violation. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Gregory Dylan O’Donahue, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

October 29

Billy Clyde Wilson, was charged with possession of heroin and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Corporal Clay A. Sanders made the arrest.

October 30

Holly Dione Lee Ganey, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

October 23

Rolando Durergel Jr., was charged with sex offender/child on premises. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

October 25

John Daniel Oconnor, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Marissa Kristen Shook, was charged with possession of heroin. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

October 26

Alexandria Levit, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

October 17

Noah Zachary Saunier, 27, of Wind Rivers Hills, was charged with failure to appear for cruelty to animals. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Michael Thad Schrader, 52, of Allman Dr., was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Jose Antonio Contreras Rios, 30, of Mexican Dr., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for carryng a concealed weapon and spotlighting deer. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

October 18

John Curtis Carr, 40, of Skyland Dr., was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Destin Lyle Jones, 40, of Redwing Vista, Whittier, was charged with fail to yield for stop sign/flashing red light, expired/no inspection, speeding, reckless driving with wanton disregard, no motorcycle endorsement, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, expired registration card/tag and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Mike Alexander Green, 42, of Peppermill Lane, was charged with breaking and entering, possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer and larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

October 19

Kevin Scott Watson, 30, of Arnold Hill, was charged with resist public officer, driving while license revoked, maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance, trafficking opium or heroin by possession, trafficking opium or heroin by transportation, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of cocaine. A $190,000 bond was set.

Dennis Woodrow Shelton, 33, of Frosty Ridge, was charged with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $105,000 was set.

Toree Raine Watty, 30, of Emma Taylor Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, trafficking by possession a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $95,000 was set.

Dustin Lynn Busby, 32, of Pressley Rd., Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation and expired registration. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Floyd Nelson Woods, 48, of Timberlane Dr., Danielsville, Ga., was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked, fictitious information to officer and interfere with electric monitor device. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

October 20

Richard Morgan Owenby, 51, of Floral Dr., was charged with failure to appear for unsupervised probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor conspiracy, misdemeanor larceny, larceny remove/destroy/deactivate component, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $21,000 was set.

Deja Faye McGilvery, 23, of Brentwood, Franklin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Taylor Alexis Mason, 31, of U.S. 441 So., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Daniel Lucius Jones, 39, of Bear Creek Rd., Leicester, was charged with being a habitual felon. No bond was set.

David Sancheze Mills, 43, of Sylva, was charged with being a habitual felon. No bond was set.

October 21

Wyatt Alexander Whitmire, 20, of Plauteau Ridge Rd., Cashiers, was charged with injury to personal property, communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond was set.

William Robert Faunce, 25, of Saint James Place, Cullowhee, was charged with larceny remove/destroy/deactivate component, felony probation violation, assault on a government official/employee and resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $60,000 was set.

Travis Keith Mathis, 45, of Frosty Ridge Rd., was charged with child support purge, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond was set.

Andrea Lynn Teesatuskie, 38, of Estella Teesatuskie Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Jorge Enrique Montoya Bernal, 52, of N. Norton Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond was set.

October 22

Jamie Morgan Fuller, 44, of Goose Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Eugene Earnest McGilvery, 49, of Sunset Dr., Franklin, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony conspiracy, resist a public officer/serious injury, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance. A $400,000 bond was set.

Amanda L. Toneges, 42, of South Skeenah Rd., Franklin, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony conspiracy, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance. A secured bond of $400,000 was set.

LaNell Lynn Robinson, 39, of Cherokee St., Kingsport, Tenn., was charge with fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Charles William Stanley, 49, of Bargar Hollow Rd., Blountville, Tenn., was charged with fugitive warrant, reckless driving with wanton disregard, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $70,000 was set.

October 23

Jeffery Allen Murphy, 49, of Thorpe Dr., Tuckasegee, was charged with breaking and entering forcible. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Robert James Logan, 36, of Hill Top Dr., was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $500 was set.

October 24

Alexander Martinez Garcia, 26, of Bertha Saunoke Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

October 25

Stephanie Marie Pellot, 32, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for school attendance law violation. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

David Adam Windseth, 37, of Dillard Rd., Webster, was charged with false pretense/swindle/game and credit card/automated teller machine fraud. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Tori Ann Rockhold, 45, of Whittier Heights, Whittier, was charged with trespassing. No bond was set.

Hellen Yucili Ramos Rodriquez, 21. of Sumac Rd., was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

October 26

Bryan Lewis Brooks, 48, of Grindstone Knob, Whittier, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Thomas Paul Tratham, 27, of Touchstone Way, was charged with failure to appear for expired no inspection, expired registration card/tag, operate vehicle with no insurance and driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $1,001 was set.