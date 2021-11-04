Arrests for November 4, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 21 – 31. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County – Sheriff’s Department

October 21

William Jason Woodard, was charged with assault on a female. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

Jeffery Michael Miller, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, receive stolen goods and possession of stolen goods. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

October 22

Derek Gene Camp, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Ian Thomas Spies, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

October 23

Regina Leigh Sanders, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

October 24

Tomas Flores, was charged with driving while impaired. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

October 27

Carlos Alfredo Garcia-Hernandez, was charged with driving while impaired. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Krystin Lynn Zinkand, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Bailey Brooke Harrell, was charged with failure to appear for a felony. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Avery Allison Bates, was charged with flee/elude arrest. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Kraig Alllen Lackey, was charged with failure to appear for a felony. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Monique Laverne Smith, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

October 28

Chelsea Brianna Pruett, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods/property.

Joey Lee Chambers, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

October 29

Samuel Wahnetha, was charged with failure to appear.

John Hoyt Arkinson, was charged with child support enforcement contempt.

Anthony Michael Brown, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present. Sergeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

October 21

Dustin Wayne Waldroop, 36, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. A $2,500 bond was set.

October 23

Matthew Owen Carpenter, 33, was issued a warrant for arrest on a female/false imprisonment/threats. No bond was set.

October 24

Michala Cheyene Taylor, 21, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay and possession of drug paraphernalia.

October 26

Robert Drew Houston, 43, was charged with resisting an officer and second degree trespass. A $600 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

October 25

Christopher Tyler Weaver, 18, of Safe Haven Ridge, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Jessica Myraah McCoy, 27, of Longview Lane, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation. No bond was set.

Barbara Heather Leeann Luker, 37, of Luker Branch Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor child abuse and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. A secured bond was set.

Rashonda Lashae Bradley, 34, of Burchfield Rd., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond was set.

Kayleigh Morgan Hamrick, 22, of Citadel Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with aggravated assault. No bond was set.

Brandon James Mathis, 31, of Triangle Rd., Tuckaseegee, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. No bond was set.

October 26

Keith Edward Reece, 53, of North Country Club Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Alyssa Chanteal Robinson, 24, of Tall Oaks Dr., was charged with failure to appear for obtain property by false pretense/possession of stolen goods. A secured bond was set.

Dennis Woodrow Shelton, 63, of Frosty Ridge Rd., was charged with conspire to obtain property by false pretenses. No bond was set.

Travis Keith Mathis, 44, of Jonquil Dr., was charged with conspire to obtain property by false pretense. No bond was set.

October 27

Trudy Louise Taylor, 28, of Tooni Branch, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for identity theft, misdemeanor larceny, simple assault and misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond. was set.

Tyler Dillion Washington, 27, of Lucille Beck Lane, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond was set.

Cody Shay Brady, 42, of Shoal Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with identity theft and false pretense. A secured bond was set.

October 28

Kipplan David Arnette, 57, of Herman Johnson Loop, Roan Mountain, Ga., was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond was set.

October 29

Amber Carrol-Leigh Bradley, 31, of Old #4 Rd., Cherokee, was charged with felony probation violation. A secured bond was set.

Casey Wayne McKeehan, 39, of Governors Island Rd., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond was set.

Alyssa Plummer Cline, 32, of Addie Littlejohn Dr., Cherokee, was charged with fail to work after pay, possession of stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretenses. A secured bond was set.

October 30

Austin Xavier Narvaez, 20, of Patriot Dr., was charged with failure to appear for consume alcohol by 19/20 year old, unsafe tires, drive after consuming under 21 and driving while impaired. A secured bond was set.

October 31

Michael David Touger, 37, of Retirement Lane, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond was set.

William Joseph Conner, 30, of Cullowhee, was charged with parole violations. A secured bond was set.