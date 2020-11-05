Arrests for November 5, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 19 – November 1. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

October 27

Connor Christian Sim, was charged with fugitive from out of state felony burglary, possession of stolen goods/property. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Griffin C. Sanders, was charged with assault on a female. Michael R. Hollifield made the arrest.

Steven Blake Edwards, was charged with failure to appear. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Pete Edward Ives, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Nichola Braden Lamb, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Brooke Amara Legace, was charged with possession of heroin. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Coray Steven Bledsoe, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

October 29

Hank Riley Galloway, was charged with felony larceny. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Jessica Lee Roberts, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, forgery of an instrument. Stephanie Robbins made the arrest.

October 30

John Tyte Jr., was charged with failure to appear for breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

October 31

Sarah Lynn Webb, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Adam Force, was charged with simple assault. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Tony Vito Middleton, was charged with simple assault, assault on a government official/employee. Michael R. Hollifield made the arrest.

November 1

Frank William Middleton, was charged with simple assault, assault and battery or participates in simple affray. Michael R. Hollifield made the arrest.

Jennifer Lynn Nations, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Michael J Crews, was charged with contempt of court. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

October 24

Michael Reece Herndon, 38, was charged with driving under the influence. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Officer Evans made the arrest.

Michael Ryan Crippen, 22, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A $500 bond was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

October 25

Morgan Corissa Cowart, 25, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

October 27

Levy Roland Mock, 44, was charged with sexual battery. An unsecured bond of $3,000 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

Stephanie Larsen, 27, was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

October 29

Matthew Devon Perkins, 27, was charged with forgery of instrument, misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, fugitive probation violation. Officer G. Hovis made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

October 19

Darryl Ray Mcauley, 55, of Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

David Jason Johnson, 38, of Beavor Rd., Lake Toxaway, was charged with felony probation violation, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession methamphetamine. A secured bond of $23,000 was set.

Brad Steven Ohlson, 55, of Mill Creek Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Charles Shannon Bryson, 47, of Rivendell Rd., was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

October 20

Samantha Marlow, 52, of Hicks Ridge, Blairsville, Ga., was charged with communicating threats, misdemeanor stalking. No bond was set.

Michael Scott Harrell, 25, of River Walk Apartment, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Charles Edward Henson, 42, of Laurel Knob Rd., Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Angela Crystal Martinez, 41, of 70 Denim Lane, Tuckasegee, was charged with resist/obstruct or delay. No bond was set.

October 21

Nicholas Armando Martinez, 26, of Blanton Dr., Franklin, was charged with damage to real property, damage to personal property, resisting a public officer, assault on a female. No bond was set.

William Garret Pannell, 20, of Cornflower Lane, was charged with failure to appear for possession of heroin, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Lindsey Nicole Adams, 25, of Walter Ashe Road, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

October 22

Ronald Jamal Billings, 27, of Appleton Dr, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property, arson. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Kimberly Ann Santy, 39, of Calendar Ct., was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Krystal Rae Miller, 37, of Clay Haven Heights, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property. No bond was set.

October 23

Amber Nicole Simon, 26, of Cullowhee, was charged with breaking and entering non-forcible, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, communicating threats, injury to personal property. A secured bond of $8,000 was set.

Nicole Marie Raber, 38, of Petunia Lane, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.

October 24

Dustin Lyle Jones, of Skyland Dr., was charged with failure to appear for larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

October 25

Carolyn Elizabeth Keck Loftis, 30, of Snapdragon Lane, was charged with littering not over 15 lbs, misdemeanor larceny, felony larceny, damage of property, possession of stolen property, larceny of chose in action. A secured bond of $8,000 was set.

October 26

William Donald Cline, 29, of Addie Littlejohn Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods/property, obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Jadam Elizabeth Valrie Martin, 22, of Utopia Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Shelli Day Lowery, 26, of Robin Lane, Bryson City, was charged with resisting a public officer, carrying a concealed gun. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Jason Carroll Lowery, 37, of Robin Lane, Bryson City, was charged with attempted larceny. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

October 27

Antonio Lamont Smith, 48, of Hornbuckle, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $11,000 was set.

Amber Carol-Leigh Bradley, 30, of John Larch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $9,000 was set.

Kenneth David Groat, 38, of Iron Mountain Dr., was charged with statutory sex offense with a child less than or equal to 15, indecent liberties with a child. A secured bond of $200,000 was set.

Randal Eugene Fowler, 54, of Hive Rd., Glenville, was charged with communicating threats. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

October 28

Wayne Jerry Mathis, 58, of Triangle Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with violation of a court order, domestic criminal trespass. No bond was set.

Travis James Gregg, 43, of Arnold Branch Rd., Franklin, was issued an out of state fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Kevin David Ritchie, 31, of Hayfield Dr., was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.