Arrests for October 13, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 2 – 4. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

October 3

Travis Hamilton Potts, was charged with assault on a female. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

October 4

Keegan Clebe-Plumer Phillips, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

October 5

Juanita Marie Cleveland, was charged with breaking and entering. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Hannah Elizabeth Erdman, was charged with consume alcohol by 19/20 year old. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

October 6

Matthew Brock Kelley, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Chandler Reed Stanley, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Haley Morgan McCall, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

October 7

Brendan Makenzie Williamson, was charged with failure to appear. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Casey Ray Murphy, was charged with failure to appear for serious bodily injury. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

October 8

Michelle Marie Nicholson, was charged with larceny. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Willie Eldon Watts, was charge with communicating threats and assault on a female. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Danny Michael Cook, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance felony and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

October 9

Jeffery Lynn Carpenter, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Sargent Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

October 2

Andrew Parker Casto, was charged with larceny of property, receiving stolen goods or possession of stolen goods and second degree trespass. J.A. Riles mad the arrest.

October 3

Chanler Lennon, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespass. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.

October 4

Tyler Kyle Smith, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, counterfeit instrument +5, carrying concealed weapons and child abuse. E.D. Kirkland made the

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

October 3

Robert Lee Talley, 35, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, resisting a public officer, misdemeanor child abuse and school attendance law violation. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Michael Dustin Brooks, 37, of Camden Place, was charged with interfere with jail/prison fire system. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

October 4

Donathan Nathaniel-Colby Shelton, 30, of Magnolia St., was charged with true bill/sex act: Sub Parent/Custodian. A secured bond was set.

Steven Allen Butman, 50, of Morningstar Dr., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for breaking and entering and trespassing. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Eric Michael Bengivenga, 21, of Manor Trace, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer, failure to wear seat belt-driver, canceled/revoked/certificate/tag, operate a vehicle with no insurance and driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

October 5

Shealyn Harris Young, 27, of Manor Trace, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and break/enter to terrorize/injure. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Tami Lynn Thornhill, 54, of Dark Ridge, was charged with true bill for habitual felon and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

October 6

Martin Amador-Mendez, 23, of Devin Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and no operators license. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Alyxzandrya Kaylinn Bell, 27, of Bell St., Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Charles Edward Henson, 44, of Laurel Knob Rd., Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for injury to personal property, attempted breaking/enter a motor vehicle, attempted larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny and break or enter a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $60,000 was set.

Owen Randall Pheasant, 38, of Kate Mambert Rd., Cherokee, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Sandra Taylor Rhinehart Maddy, 47, of Thontosassa, Fla. was charged with larceny, conspiracy and possession of stole property. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

October 7

Clover Camille Gilchrist-Myers, 54, of Gilchrist Dr., Bryson City, was charged with driving while impaired. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

October 9

Heather Nicole Moose, 32, of Gardina Lane, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.