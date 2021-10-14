Arrests for October 14, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 29 – October 10. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

October 4

Kali Foley, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Jesse Peter Adler, was charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon and warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Jose Luis Patino Alvarez, was charged with indecent liberties with children and domestic criminal trespass. Jay Wright made the arrest.

October 5

Griffin Chandler Sanders, was charged with trespass, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer and probation violation. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

October 6

Jordan Elizabeth Field, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Angel Chavez, was charged with failure to appear. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

October 7

Ronald Lee Wickham, was issued a true bill of indictment and driving while license revoked. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Tyler Elden Deats, was charged with simple assault. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

October 8

Jennifer Lynn Nations, was charged with failure to appear for break or enter a motor vehicle and larceny after break/enter. Mike Langley Sr. made the arrest.

Jonathan Wade Hurst, was charged with child support enforcement contempt, issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Jeremy A. Burr, was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under 12 and assault on another person on the premise. Deputy Lydia Bellavance made the arrest.

October 9

Jason Michael Field, was charged with failure to appear. Deputy Lydia Bellavance made the arrest.

October 10

Michael David Wright, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Christopher Steven Johnson, was charged with assault and battery, injury to personal property and communicating threats. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

David Lee Mathis, was charged with protective order violation. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

September 30

Jason Jay Spurgeon, 40, was charged with trafficking marijuana by possession, trafficking marijuana by transportation, maintaining a vehicle for use/sale/keeping of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and rear lamps violation. A $50,000 was set.

October 1

Christina Hope Perez, 41, was charged with simple assault. A $1,500 bond was set.

Jose Reyes-Gomez, 31, was charged with driving while impaired. A $500 bond was set.

October 3

Michael Adam Crisp, 28, was charged with failure to appear on probation violation/fugitive from other state. A $8,200 was set.

Taylor Thomas Earman, 46, was charged with injury to personal property. A $600 bond was set.

October 5

Nichole Ann Bennett, 43, was charged with identity theft, obtaining property by false pretenses, felony larceny, possessing stolen goods and safecracking. A $105,000 bond was set

October 6

Dustin Edward Harvey, 24, was charged with failure to appear for larceny of ginseng. A $1,500 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

September 29

Amber Nicole Simon, 27, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear on a felony. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Joshua Herrell Saunooke, 44, of White Water Dr., Swain, was charged with driving while license revoked and possession/displayed altered/fictitious/revoked drivers license. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Zachary Heath Nicholson, 28, of Laurel Knob Rd., Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Carolyn Rachael Reed, 24, of Potato Patch Dr., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

October 2

Timothy David Kibel, 37, of Sutton Branch, was issued a child support purge. A bond of $2,497.19 was set.

October 4

Amber Michelle Bailey, 39, of Mountain River Dr., was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Joshua Isaac Robinson, of Dumplin Flat, was issued a child support purge arrest order. A $900 bond was set.

Michael Eric Krone, 38, of Bryson City, was charged with communicating threats and misuse of 911 system. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

October 5

Colby Edward Bennett, 27, of Tuckasegee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

October 6

Michael Scott Frizzell, 24, of Monteith Branch Rd., was charged with failure to appear for child abuse causing serious physical injury. No bond was set.

Leandre Xavier Prospere, 20, of Gristmill Ct., Grovetown, Ga., was charged with communicating threats. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Brock James Kloida, 47, of Marlett Rd., Cullowhee, was issued a fugitive warrant for the state of Colorado for felony possession of marijuana, schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols isolated from the resin of marijuana. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Emma Marie Evitt-Harris, 27, of Walter Ashe Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

April Nations, 36, of Bradley Dr., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Justin Reeves Lambert, 39, of Sunset Farm Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

October 7

William Manuel Rodriguez, 27, of Arrowhead Lane, Whittier, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and felony possession of marijuana. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Jason Samuel Missler, 48, of Kimberly Dr., Gainesville, Ga., was charged with failure to appear for simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Michael Allen Woodson, 43, of Honbuckle Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with public health violation. No bond was set.

October 8

Colby Andrew Bloom, 19, of Legacy Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver and manufacture a schedule VI controlled substance. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

October 9

Mary Elizabeth Crowe, 41, of Old No. 4 Rd., Cherokee, was charged with harassing phone calls and communicating threats. No bond was set.

Hunter Lee Lewis, 25, of Mayor Dr., was charged with failure to appear for first degree trespassing, driving while license revoked, injury to real property, break or enter a motor vehicle, second degree trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $78,000 was set.

Lillianna Mae Range, 18, of Cullowhee, was charged with resisting a public officer. No bond was set.

Isaac Joseph Hoffman Richert, 24, of Cullowhee, was charged with resisting a public officer. No bond was set.

October 10

David Lee Mathis, 42, of Upper North Fork Rd., was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

Charles Edward McCoy, 43, of Rivendell Rd., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.