Arrests for October 22, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 9 – 19. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

October 12

Eric Mitch Brommer, was charged with domestic physical. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Dalton Ray Gravitt, was charged with failure to appear. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Michael Anthony Rowland Jr., was charged with failure to appear. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Preston Ross Hathcock, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Amy Victoria Crawford, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Avery Allison Bates, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Jeremiah Noah Smith, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, maintaining a place to keep a controlled substance, sell/deliver heroin. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Kara Nicole Ervin, was charged with possession of heroin. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Callie Elizabeth Rogers, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Gina Renee Breedlove, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

October 13

Richard Dewight Collins, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

James Casey Evans, was charged with school attendance law violation. Michael R. Hollified made the arrest.

October 14

Kaylee Larissa Mayhorn, was charged with failure to appear, fugitive out of state felony. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

David Lee Bowling, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Bayshen Emanuel Chavis, was charged with assault on a female. Jay Wright made the arrest.

October 15

Jessie Shyanne Stiwinter, was charged with breaking and entering, trespass. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Wyatt Lane Qualls, was charged with interfering with a electric monitor device, possession of deer taken closed season. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Jason Robert Mock, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Tim Holland made the arrest.

Nicole Michelle Schwagger, was issued a true bill of indictment. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Danny Brice Fowler Jr., was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed gun. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Ann Marie Mock, was charged with violation of conditions of release. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Jason Robert Mock, was charged with violation of conditions of release. Jay Wright made the arrest.

October 16

Gina Renee Breedlove, was charged with alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Gabriel Macias, was charged with fugitive out of state felony. Tim Holland made the arrest.

Dustin Waldroop, was charged with warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Andrew Chimel, was charged with assault on a female. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest

October 17

Roy Shannon Cromer, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

October 18

Jennifer Lynn Nations, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking/entering. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

October 19

Richard Dewight Collins, was charged with domestic vinolence protective order violation. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

October 9

Travis Ray Morgan, 25, of Rock Hill Church Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

October 10

Otono Milan Rodriguez, 28, of Grassy Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with all other offenses, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

October 11

Fernando Esau Alvarez-Blanco, 18, of Petunia Lane, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

October 12

Joshua Michael Roberts, 30, of Highway 74 E., was charged with resisting a public officer, larceny of a dog, possession of marijuana. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

October 13

Ian Jacob Snow, 21, of Paniolo Dr., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Kimberly Dawn Webb, 47, of Too How Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen goods, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. A secured bond o $7,500 was set.

Antonil Jamr Williams, 25, of Warp Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with unsafe movement, driving while impaired. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Michael James Goode, 45, of Ola Dr., Fort Mill, S.C., was charged with felony stalking. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Robert Justin Steele, 34, of Easthall Heights, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Clifford Jason Keller, 41, of Golden Lane, Whitter, was charged with false imprisonment, first degree forcible sex offense, first degree forcible rape. A secured bond of $400,000 was set.

Johnathan Aarron Wheatley, 46, of Larkspur Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with possession of stolen goods, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

October 14

Jeffery Allen Best, 31, of Jasime Lane, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, second degree trespass, domestic violence protection order violation, assault on a female. No bond was set.

October 15

Trista May Best, 29, of Jasmine Lane, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

October 16

James Tyler Griffin, 29, of Carolina Village, Cullowhee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor child abuse. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Leah Jordan Szittai, 31, of Carolina Village, Cullowhee, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set.

Arthur Andrew Hughes, 21, of Oakway Ridge Ct., Kernersville, was charged with credit card/automatic teller machine fraud, financial card theft. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Jonathan Michael Freeman, 31, of Nations Creek Rd., Whittier, was charged with larceny. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.