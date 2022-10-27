Arrests for October 27, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 14 – 23. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

October 14

Cody Morgan Charles, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

October 15

Robert Tyler Moose, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

October 16

Matthew Richman Keener, was charged with assault on a female. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

October 17

Nicholas Scott Harvell, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation, failure to appear for stalking, worthless check, obtain property by false pretense, extradition/fugitive from other state and possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and speeding. Jay Wright made the arrest.

October 19

Jeremiah Noah Smith, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Christina Rena Odom, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

October 20

Kevin Eugene Allen, was charged with assault on a female. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Jeremy Adam Burr, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Dylan James Gregg, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

October 21

Shoshawna Danielle Bates, was charged with larceny of motor vehicle and possessing stolen vehicle. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

Jacob Lee Norris, was charged with larceny by employee and probation violation. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

October 22

Henry Stacey Phillips, was charged with larceny of a dog and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

October 23

Joshua Bryan Parker, was charged with assault by strangulation and cyberstalking. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

October 16

Fladimir Vicente Garcia Mendoza, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, maintain a vehicle for use/sale/keeping of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, contributing to delinquency of a juvenile and speeding 54 in a 45 mph zone. R.S. Dula made the arrest.