Arrests for October 28, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 11 -24. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

October 18

Amy Smith, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and injury to real property. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Gary B. Nicholson, was charged with child support contempt. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Clarence James McCall, was charged with child support contempt. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

October 19

Dustin Edward Harvey, was charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of heroin, burglary/breaking and entering, theft from building, possession of stolen goods and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Lindsey Sue Erdman, was charged with larceny merchant product code fraud and failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

October 20

Lacy Anne Bryson, was charged with failure to appear for felony larceny. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Nikelus Orion Hughes, was charged with simple assault, injury to personal property and injury to real property. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

Randy Dean Hughes, was charged with breaking or entering and simple assault. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

October 21

William Jason Woodard, was charged with assault on a female. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

Jeffery Michael Miller, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and receive stolen goods. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

October 22

Derek Gene Camp, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Ian Thomas Spies, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

October 23

Regina Leigh Sanders, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

October 24

Tomas Flores, was charged with driving while impaired. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

October 13

Timothy Allen Wells, 42, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $5,000 bond was set.

October 17

Brock Eugene McGilvery, 24, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $600 bond was set.

October 18

Nikelus Orion Hughes, 20, was charged with reckless driving. No bond was set.

Jonathan Keith Powell, 38, was charged with possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence. A $1,500 was set.

October 19

Shannon Delane Coffman, 41, was issued an order for arrest for failure to appear. No bond was set.

October 21

Dustin Wayne Waldroop, 36, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. A $2,500 was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

October 11

Cheryl Dion Cole, 38, of Cherokee, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, obtaining property by false pretenses and identity theft. A secured bond of $115,000 was set.

Kayleigh Morgan Hamrick, 23, of Citadel Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

October 12

Austin Tyler Sellers, 28, of Snow Hill Church Rd., Murphy, was charged with failure to appear for flee elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

October 13

Courtney Anne Sherrill, 25, of Big Cove Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for simple assault. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Joe Edward Maney, 50, of Toot Howell Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods/property, motor vehicle theft and failure to work after being paid. A secured bond of $4,500 was set.

October 14

Jesus Sanchez Hernandez, 45, of Old Turnpike Rd., Cashiers, was issued a child support purge. A $3,781 bond was set.

Taelon Kenlee Jumper, 19, of Sim Taylor Rd., Cherokee, was issued an order for arrest for simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Kevin Scott Watson, 29, of Sylva, was charged with resisting a public officer, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Justin Tyrone Littlejohn, 34, of Washingtons Creek Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession with intent to sell/deliver and felony probation violation. A secured bond of $80.000 was set.

Wendy Pearl Brady, of Old River Rd., Cherokee, was charged with impede traffic sit/stand/lie, resisting a public officer and intoxicated and disruptive. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Taelon Kenlee Jumper, 20, of Sim Taylor Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of a schedule VI and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. No bond was set.

Bryan Geoffery Saul, 36, of Moltz Court, Lake Toxaway, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond was set.

Lucinda Faye Childers, 38, of Armour Rd., Cherokee, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond was set.

October 15

Dwayne Edward Swayney, 52, of Enoch Oocumma Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation. No bond was set.

Kristy Marianne Sheldon, 28, of Bryson Knob Rd., Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

October 16

William Joseph Conner, 31, of Oak Hill Dr., was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possessions of a stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Kaitlyn Ann Reyor, 26, of Blanton Branch Rd., was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. No bond was set.

October 17

Raymond Lyndsey Lindsey, 63, of Mountaineer Rd., Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Derrick Lane Bryson, 39, of Valor Mountain, Glenville, was charged with drive/allow motor vehicle with no registration, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, possession of marijuana less than 1/2 to 1 1/2 oz, motorcycle failure to burn taillight and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Justin Charles Brooks, 38, of Mimosa Lane, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor probation violation, order for contempt/arrest, obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Michael Erik Plemmons, 37, of Bryson Branch Rd., Bryson City, was charged with breaking and/or entering, injury to personal property and larceny after break/enter. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

October 18

Casey Leanna Mark, 34, of North Star Lane, was charged with possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.

October 19

Jeremy Isaac Sequoyah, 28, of Bradley Dr., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation for out of county. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Rusty Wayne Woody, 29, of Pabill Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female. A secured bond was set.

October 20

Matthew Thomas Snipes, 43, of Mountain River Dr., was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and violation of domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Cornelius Money Ellison, 39, of Wood Dr., Atlanta, GA, was charged with destruction body/removal, conceal unattended death. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

October 21

Chadwick Errol George, 47, of Poplar Tree Lane, Whittier, was charged with injury to real property, misdemeanor larceny, and land conservation act violation.

Dillon Wayne McKay Watkins, 30, of Jasmine Lane, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Shira Lynn Littlejohn, 32, of County Club Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with violate governor’s stay at home order, misdemeanor larceny, chop shop activity by theft/fraud, injury to personal property, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, obtain property by false pretense, attempted larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy and larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $51,500 was set.