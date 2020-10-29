Arrests for October 29, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 20 – 25. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Macon County Sheriff’s Department
October 20
Douglas Keyworth Jr., was charged with trespass of real property. Stephanie Robbins made the arrest.
October 21
Dustin Louis Swafford, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.
Charles Samuel Carpenter, was charged with assault on a female. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.
Nicholas Scott Harvell, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Mike Langley Sr. made the arrest.
October 22
Dakota Charles Mathis, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny, destroying criminal evidence, possession of stolen goods/property, burning personal property, injury to personal property, injury to real property. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.
Brett Willard, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.
Baltasar Castanon Espinoza, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.
Timothy Warren Dryman, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.
October 23
Antonio Ortega Gallardo, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.
October 25
Christopher Lee Mathis, was issue warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.