Arrests for October 29, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 20 – 25. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

October 20

Douglas Keyworth Jr., was charged with trespass of real property. Stephanie Robbins made the arrest.

October 21

Dustin Louis Swafford, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Charles Samuel Carpenter, was charged with assault on a female. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Nicholas Scott Harvell, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Mike Langley Sr. made the arrest.

October 22

Dakota Charles Mathis, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny, destroying criminal evidence, possession of stolen goods/property, burning personal property, injury to personal property, injury to real property. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Brett Willard, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Baltasar Castanon Espinoza, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Timothy Warren Dryman, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

October 23

Antonio Ortega Gallardo, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

October 25

Christopher Lee Mathis, was issue warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.