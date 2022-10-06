Arrests for October 6, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 24 – October 2. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

September 27

Gerald Flint Taylor, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

September 28

Tonya Touvoui Lee, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Joseph Daniel Toneges, was charged with larceny and second degree trespass. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

September 29

Jonathan Mark Zimmerman, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Marcus Brandall Dorsch, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Jason Christian Watson, was charged with assault on a female and first degree trespass. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Jose Antonio Contreras-Rios, was charged with failure to appear.

Abigail Faith Emberson, was charged with failure to appear for larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Jordan Royce Miller, was charged with driving while impaired. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

September 30

Travis James Gregg, was issued a true bill of indictment for felon, alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence and all other offenses. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

William Clinton Holt, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

October 1

Matthew Winston Ivey, was charged with violate domestic violence protective order. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Andrew Derek McCrackin, was charged with disturb human remains, accessory after the fact to first degree murder, conceal/fail to report death, destroy/conceal remaines not natural death and conspiracy. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

October 2

Seth Jacob Price, was charged with weapon law violation and driving under the influence.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

September 24

Shannon Dewayne Blanton, 40, of Galimore Bridge Rd., Cherokee, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Ermelinda Montelango, 64, of Heath Trail, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for larceny. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Cheyenne Barker Bradley, 27, of Cheek Circle Rd., Whittier, was charged with trespass enter/remain and communicating threats. No bond was set.

September 25

Rachel Jewel White Urrutia, of Windbrook Lane, was charged with second degree trespass. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Dylan James Gregg, 19, of Chipper Curve Rd., was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Harvey Douglas Bumgarner, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

September 26

Shawna Sue McDowell, 30, of Green Valley Dr., Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Hayden Luke Edwards, 20, of Trammell Ave., Canton, was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz and resisting a public officer. No bond was set.

Christopher Rafael Bambino, 35, of Ulco Bluffs Dr., Franklin, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. No bond was set.

September 28

Joseph Cain Luker, 24, of Touchstone Way, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Jeffery Lopez Irizarry, 44, of Wolfetown Rd., Cherokee, was charged with assault and battery. No bond was set.

September 29

Elliott James Davis, 51, of Barkers Creek Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for unsupervised probation violation of community service and carrying a concealed gun. A secured bond of $10,500 was set.

September 30

Benjamin Warren Friddle, 47, of Campfire Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Frank Edward Biddle, 36, of Numa Beverly Rd., Lexington, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

October 1

Matthew Jason Beam, 38, of Nations Creek Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and child support purge.