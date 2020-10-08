Arrests for October 8, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 21 – October 4. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

September 28

Ann Mock, was charged with assault and battery. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Jason Robert Mock, was charged with assault and battery. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

James Barton Smith, was charged with second degree trespass. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Meghan Judith Woody, was charged with second degree trespass. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

September 30

Dwight Enoch Hawkins Jr., was issued warrant service for resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Ashley Nicole Ulsh, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. William R. Younce made the arrest.

John Cody Duncan, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. William R. Younce made the arrest.

Jason Robert Mock, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver. William R. Younce made the arrest.

October 1

Alvaro Ruiz Bravo, was issued a true bill of indictment for statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a child. Garrett D. Hovis made the arrest.

John Francis Shook, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

October 3

Miles David McIntyre, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia. Mattherw T. Breedlove made the arrest.

October 4

James Richard Atkinson, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

September 28

Wyatt Lewis Queen, 23, of Whittlers Trail, Cullowhee, was issued a warrant for arrest. A $10,000 bond was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

October 4

Conley Cutshaw, 46, of Mack Branch Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

September 21

Fernando Esau Alvarex, 18, of Petuina Lane, was charged with failure to appear for simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

September 22

Darrien Michael Carver, 23, of Sterling Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation, resisting a public officer, operate a vehicle with no registration, driving while impaired. No bond was set.

Mark Lee Herron, 60, of Thomas Valley Rd., Whittier, was charged with disseminate obscene material to a minor under 16. A secured Bond of $1,000 was set.

Sharon Kathleen Ward, 53, of Sugar Loaf Rd., was charged with communicating threats. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Savannah Kay Huskey, 19, of Wolftown Rd., Cherokee, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods. No bond was set.

September 24

Walter Lewis Underwood, 42, of Zeb Alley, Cashiers, was charged with second degree trespass, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny after breaking and entering, felony probation violation. A secured bond was set.

Kaye Denise Crowe Maney, 45, of Old Soco Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Logan Mckenna Otter, 25, of Junes Loop, Cherokee, was charged with conspire to commit felony larceny, break or enter a motor vehicle, preparation to break/enter a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor probation for violation out of country. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Charles Ray Tolley, 46, of Riverbend Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

September 25

Dakota Jordan Watty, 29, of Tradwinds Lane, was charged with failure to appear for failure to complete community service, school attendance law violation. A secured bond of $8,500 was set.

Sonia Margarita Reyers, 23, of Adam’s Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Sasha Leigh Watson, 37, of Cheerful Cove, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Tracey Allen Watson, 38, of Cheerful Cove Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for receiving stolen goods, failure to appear for possession of stolen goods/property. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

September 26

Timothy David Kibel, 36, of Dumplin Flats, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation assault on a female. No bond was set.

Quenten Carrie Riggs, 24, of Pyramid Place, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female. A secured bond of $91,000 was set.

September 27

Kala Marie Bueno, 28, of Walnut Cove Rd., Tuckaseegee, was charged with resisting a public officer, failure to appear for felony probation violation out of county. No bond was set.

Randy Bryant Conn, 34, of Hilltop Dr., was charged with misuse of 911 system. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Rex Spencer Walkingstick, 21, of Kamma Dr., Cherokee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in jail, resist/obstruct/delay, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintain vehicle for controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance fentanyl, felony possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II controlled substance methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance fentanyl, possession of intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine. A secured bond was set.

Cornelious Ashe, 28, of Blanton Branch Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

September 28

Amber Nicole Simon, 26, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespassing, misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

September 29

Brandon Lee McQuillan, 27, of BB Long Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female, breaking and entering non-forcible. No bond was set.

Timothy David Kibel, 36, of Dumplin Flats, was charged with failure to appear in Jackson County for misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Katrina Lynn Cook, 33, of Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, injury to real property, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Vernie Franklin Taylor, 59, of Scarey Branch Rd., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer, intoxicated and disruptive, disorderly conduct. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

September 30

Amber Sherice Crowe, 33, of Mink Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Waynefica Mathis, 72, of Spalding Rd., was charged with assault on a handicap person. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

James Earl Mathis, 66, of Spalding Rd., was charged with assault on a handicap person. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Rosie Brook Gregory, 26, of Old Glory Ridge, Whittier, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. An unsecured bond was set.

Randal Eugene Fowler, 54, of Hive Rd., Glenville, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, possession of counterfeit currency. An unsecured bond of $75,000 was set.

October 1

Jesse Colton Suttles, 20, of Oak Hill Dr., Bryson City, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen goods/property. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Garrett Stribling McCollough, 32, of Expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

October 2

Adam Warren David Evitt, 32, of Windy Gap Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Haley Michelle Shook, 24, of Sparks Dr., was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle forcible, felony conspiracy, burning personal property, failure to appear for resisting a public officer, second degree arson, misdemeanor probation violation, assault on a government official/employee, second degree arson. A secured bond of $63,000 was set.