Arrests for September 1, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 20 – 25. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Franklin Police Department

August 20

Marcus Tyler Stamey, was charged with driving while impaired. J.A. Riles made the arrest.

Jamie Patrick Oneal, was charged with trafficking a schedule I controlled substance by possession, trafficking a schedule I controlled substance by transportation, maintaining a vehicle for use/sale/keeping a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, alter criminal evidence, possession of drug paraphernalie, fail to yield light/siren and driving while license revoked. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

August 21

Juan Manuel Gonzalez-Arvizu, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintain vehicle for use/sale/keeping of a controlled substance anad possession of drug paraphernalia. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

August 25

Casey Wayne Mckeehan, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for use/safe/keeping of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine/possession of drug parap[hernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

August 19

John Roy Russell, 46, of Three Cabin Rd., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Charles Michael Nash, 34, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was issued a true bill of indictment for felony larceny. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

August 20

Melissa Ann Starchild, 66, of Bear Ridge Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. No bond was set.