Arrests for September 10, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 20 – September 4. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

August 31

James Farley Fouts, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Jason Robert Mock, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Clay A. Sanders made the arrest.

Kaylea Gail-Lynn Cannon, was charged with failure to appear. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Silvana Lisa Bettencourt, was charged with simple assault, assault and battery. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

September 1

William Nickalus Prince, was charged with simple assault. Adrain L. Mace made the arrest.

Carolyn Elizabeth Loftis, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Dustin Lyn Busby, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Tyler Lee Watson, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, altering a motor vehicle. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Rebecca Nanette Pruitt, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Jessy Dakota Beaver, was charged with sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Mark Allen Nolle, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

September 2

Tyler Garrett Converse, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after break/enter, possession of stolen goods/property, obtaining property by false pretense, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, injury to personal property. James E. Crawford made the arrest.

Steven Blake Edwards, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Marc Nolle, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Tiffany Dawn Cullins, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction.

Carl Kenneth Floyd, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. David Blanton made the arrest.

Joshua Lee Sutton, was issued a true bill for conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

September 3

Jerry Hugh Peoples Jr., was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Anthony Vincent Alos, was charged with being a habitual felon. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

September 4

Jimmy Rogers, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Juanita Marie Cleveland, was charged with injury to real property, attempted break or enter a building. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

August 28

William David Ruckman, 41, of Kraft Ave., Panama City, Fla., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

August 29

Allen David Combee, 38, of Gray Fox Rd., was charged with no operators license, display revoked registration plate, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest. `

James Dale Mull, 48, of Southern Trace, was charged with speeding (86 MPH in 55 zone), possession of open container, driving under the influence. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set.

Stephanie Ord Larsen, 27, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $500 was set. Officer Riles made the arrest.

September 1

William Bradley Keller, 32, of Pecks Trail, Hendersonville, was issued an order for arrest for larceny, probation violation, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. A secured bond of $5,500 was set. Officer Riles made the arrest. Officer Riles made the arrest.

Joshua Henry Dale Driver 27, of Roller Mill Rd., was charged with consuming malt beverage on an off premises permit, intoxicated and disruptive in public, resisting officers, misdemeanor larceny, trespass of real property, shoplifting. An unsecured bond of $500 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

September 3

Samuel Ray, 38, of Franklin, was issued an order for arrest for driving while impaired, extradition warrant for probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, extradition warrant for probation violation. A secured bond of $6,000 was set.

Melissa Lynn Pruett, 35, of Old Murphy Rd., was charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, aid and abet driving while license revoked. An unsecured bond of $800 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

August 20

Chaz James Brian Hodgins, 29, of Long Branch Church Rd., was charged with resisting a public officer. No bond was set.

August 22

Nicole Chante Dyer, 31, of Armour Lane, Whittier, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Aaron Andrew Augusty, 30, of Longbow Lane, Whittier, was charged with resisting a public officer, assault on a government official, assault on a female. No bond was set.

August 23

Leander Jarrell, 28, of Race Lane, was charged with domestic criminal trespass, breaking and entering. No bond was set.

August 24

Ronnie Steven Swisher, 23, of Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods, conspire to commit felony larceny, break or enter a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Bryan Dean Hartline, 40, of Windbrook Lane, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Rachel Jewel White Urrutia, 38, of Oak Hill Dr., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

August 25

Quenten Carrie Riggs, 24, of Pyramid Place, was charged with burning personal property, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny, motor vehicle theft, breaking and entering a motor vehicle non-forcible. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

August 26

Crystal Lynn Mullins, 46, of Tango Court, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for simple assault, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Kala Marie Bueno, 28, of Do Ray Me, Cullowhee, was charged with larceny. No bond was set.

August 27

Austin Grant Houser, 20, of Helm Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Aaron Keith Nations, 37, of Crystal Creek, Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, felony probation violation for Jackson County. No bond was set.

Anthony James Elton, 55, of South Hwy, Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to register change of address. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Melissa Marie Loy, 43, of Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Crystal Beth Arkansas, 38, of Ruth Sneed Lane, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for larceny. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Randy Dwayne Stacey, 57, of Sylva, was charged with violation of court order+, harassing phone calls. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

August 28

Jess Harvey Cagle, 47, of Winesap Dr., was charged with injury to lands. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Quenten Carrie Riggs, 24, of Pyramid Place, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, obtain property by false pretenses, uttering a forged instrument. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Kevin David Ritchie, 31, of Hayfield Dr., was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

August 29

Curtis Wayne Ingram, 33, of Golden Lane, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $6,000 was set.

Charles Ray Tolley, 46, of Riverbend Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Brittany Danielle McCall, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, uttering a forged instrument, obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.