Arrests for September 15, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 3 – 10. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

September 6

Hailey Madison McCall, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

John Hoyt Atkinson, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and probation violation. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

September 7

Crystal Leeann Thomas, was charged with larceny. Corporal James E. Crawford II made the arrest.

September 8

Alvin Dewayne Ervin, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

John Hoyt Atkinson, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Seldon Trent Bateman, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a place for a controlled substance. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Devon Ray Watson, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspire to traffic in cocaine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a place for a controlled substance. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Paul Joseph Howarth, was charged with trafficking in cocaine. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

September 9

Jose Antonio Contreras-Rios, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Santiago Reynaldo Mendoza, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Travis Scott Mason, was charged with larceny after breaking/enter, breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Madeleine Marie Taylor, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

September 10

Jose Luis Gracia-Huerta, was charged with assault on a female. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

September 3

Levar Roland Bryson, was charged with misuse of 911. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Payton Tyler Johnson, was charged with assault on a female. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Angela Guerrero-Araujo, was charged with simple assault. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

September 4

Scott Lynn Marchant, was charged with larceny of motor vehicle. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

September 8

Carl David Fernin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun and carless and reckless driving. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

September 3

Joshua Adam Rider, 37, of Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for communicating threats and assault on a female. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Daniel Lee Snelson, 28, of Griffin St., was charged with resist a public officer and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle non-forcible. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Travis Dean Mathis, 31, of Rocky Face Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods/property, larceny, violation of a court order and child support purge arrest order. A secured bond of $10,129 was set.

September 4

Zachary Jarrett Randolph, 41, of Cutting Edge, was charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a female. No bond was set.

Kimberly Ann Santy, 41, of Newport Dr., was charged with failure to appear for school attendance law violation. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Jaquelyn Ruth Stewart, 36, of Golf Estates Rd., Franklin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Johnathan Aarron Wheatley, 48, of Fort Wilderness Rd., Whittier, was charged with injury to personal property and simple assault. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Thomas Zachary Stewart, 40, of West Buffalo Rd., Robbinsville, was charged with larceny of ginseng. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Daniel Lee Snelson, 28, of Griffin St., was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, larceny after breaking and entering and breaking and entering. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.