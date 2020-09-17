Arrests for September 17, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 31 – September 13. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

September 4

Marty William Rogers, was charged with possession of mass destruction. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Nathan Shane Humphries, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, injury to personal property. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Richard Mark Ellis, was charged with simple assault and battery. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

April Lee Ensley, was charged with simple assault and battery. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

September 5

Tyler Kaiea James Bateman, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Alexandria Rae Anglin, was charged with breaking and entering, domestic criminal trespass, communicating threats, injury to personal property, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Derald Fredrick Queen, was charged with all other offenses. Michael R. Hollifield made the arrest.

Robert Ryan Oteri, was issued warrant service for offenses committed in jurisdiction. Michael R. Hollifield made the arrest.

Amando Thomas Virata, was charged with drug/narcotic violations.

Joshua Lawrence Burr, was charged with possession of heroin.

September 6

John Paul McCall, was charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen goods/property. Brent C. Ledford made the arrest.

September 8

James Brooks Ramsey, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

September 9

Jeffery Paul Hooper, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Richard Austin Dyer-Cook, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

September 10

Britni Moore Pinkham, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Chandler Reed Stanley, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of altered gun seral number. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

September 11

Michael Joseph Monteith, was charged with failure to appear for aid and abet, driving while license revoked impaired revocation. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Kenneth Judson Gibson, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods/property.

Marcus Cody Waldroup, was charged with maintaining a place for a controlled substances, breaking and entering, fictitious information to an officer, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Jesse Mal Cowart, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny of a firearm, possession of firearm by a felon. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

September 12

Donovan Bruce Britton, was charged with driving under the influence. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Santiago Garcia Morales, was charged with driving while impaired. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

September 13

Jarol Bonilla, was charged with driving under the influence. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

September 3

Samuel Ray, 38, of Franklin, was issued an order for arrest for driving while impaired, probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Officer Dula made the arrest.

Melissa Lynn Pruett, 35, of Old Murphy Rd., was charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, aid and abet driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bond of $800 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

September 5

Joshua Henry Dale Driver, 27, of Franklin, was charged with all other larceny. A secure bond of $1,000 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

September 6

Garrett Charles Sanders, 21, of Snow Hill Rd., was charged with injury to personal property, resisting a public officer, second degree trespass, drunk and disorderly, assault on a government official. A secured bond of $3,200 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

September 7

Justin Gregory Dorsey, 31, of Murphy Rd., was issued a extradition warrant for smuggling contraband, speeding 71 in 55 mph zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. A secured bond of $5,500 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

September 10

Marshal Payne Balding, 19, of Stewart St., was charged with breaking and entering. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

Stacy Lynn Burton, 37, of Franklin, was charged with all other offenses. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set. Sgt. Norman and Sgt. Beegle made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

August 31

Christian Charles Thomas, 28, of Larkspur Lane College Park, Fulton, Ga., was charged with assault on a female, simple assault. possession of schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Joshua Eugene Bailey, 37, of Dillsboro Rd., was charged with out of state fugitive. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Daryl Lynn Bryson, 54, of Millcreek Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, attempted larceny of property or goods, larceny of property or goods value less than $1,000, misdemeanor larceny. An unsecured bond of $3,000 was set.

September 1

Taylor Norman Taylor, 20, of Rec Park Rd., Cherokee, was charged with interfering with emergency communications, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Diamond Spring Wolfe, 25, of Phillip Owle SR Rd., Whittier, was charged with felony probation violation. No bond was set.

James Tanner Barron, 23, of Grogan Rd., Woodruff, S.C., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond was set.

Quenten Carrie Riggs, 24, of Pyramid Place, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen firearm, larceny of a firearm. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

September 2

Joshua Clifford Marks, 41, of Nutmug Lane, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats. No bond was set.

Jess Harvey Cagle, 47, of Winesap Dr., was charged with injury to trees/crops/lands, drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $3,500 was set.

Amber Nicole Simon, 26, of Cullowhee, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, injury to real property, defacing public building, conspiracy, burning a bridge, fire station, rescue squad building etc. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

September 3

Brandon Alan Hanson, 28, of Haughton Williams Rd., Franklin, was charged with resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Orlando Mendoz Muniz, 19, of Crane Rd., Tuckaseegee, was charged with injury to real property, defacing a public building, felony conspiracy, burning a bridge, fire station, resue squad building etc.. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Kala Marie Bueno, 28, of Walnut Cove Rd., Tuckaseegee, was charged with injury to real property, defacing public building, felony conspiracy, burning a bridge, fire station, rescue squad building etc. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Cenobio Mendoza Mendoza, 32, of Wesleyan Church Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with injury to real property, felony conspiracy, burning a bridge, fire station, rescue squad building etc. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Edge Dakoda Fortner, 30, of Birchfield Rd., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Rashonda Lashae Bradley, 32, of Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for possession of a stolen vehicle. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Hilaria Ano Moreno, 45, of Spark Rd., was charged with simple assault. An unsecured bond was set.

Carla Suzanne Moore, 41, of Mill Creek, Robbinsville, was charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. No bond was set.

September 4

Amari Marquise Rashadeen, 21, of Amberly Lane, Charlotte, was charged with failure to appear for violation of court order. A secured bond of $200 was set.

Steven Joseph Howell Smith, 24, of Raintree Dr., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Scott Edward Everhart, 25, of Charles Phesant Rd., Cherokee, was issued an order for arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

September 5

Jaylan Ishmal Dewight Davis, 25, of Johnson Catolister Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Jose Salvador Garcia, 54, of Old River Rd., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation for Jackson County. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Kristin Lee Devecki, 37, of Alan St., was charged with failure to return rented vehicle. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.