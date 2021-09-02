Arrests for September 2, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 18 – 29. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

August 23

Dallas Lyle Shropsh Dempsey, was charged with failure to appear. Lieutenant C. A. Bryson made the arrest.

Wyatt Lane Qualls, was charged with probation violation. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

August 24

Griffin C. Sanders, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

August 25

Ryan David Finn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Megan Elizabeth Thomas, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

August 26

Kelly Lee Bowers, was charged with first degree trespass, failure to appear for assault and battery. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

August 27

Wyatt Lane Qualls, was charged with breaking & entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen firearm, possession of burglary tools, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

August 28

Karen Michelle Ashe, was charged with possession of counterfeit instrument/currency, uttering a forged instrument, attempt to obtain property by false pretense, shoplifting and concealment of goods. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Patrick Joseph Bayles, was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Kayleb Chase Bates, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order violation. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

August 29

Alexandria Rae Anglin, was charged with violating domestic violence protective order violation. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

August 21

Ronald Allen Michaels, 70, was charged with driving impaired.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

August 18

Amber Carol-leigh Bradley, 31, of John Larch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of heroin/schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $60,000 was set. William S. Collins made the arrest.

August 19

Michael David Touger, 37, of Sunrise Park, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $250,000 was set. Robert D. Nicholson made the arrest.

Tabitha Lynn Klier, 33, of Citadel Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Dustin L. Bishop made the arrest.

August 20

Dustin Lyle Jones, 39, of Redwing Vista, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for simple assault/communicating threats, domestic violence protective order violation, court violation. No bond was set.

Hiram Lee Butler, 47, of Union Hill Rd, Whittier, was issued a child support purge. A $4,150 bond was set. Jamie V. Ashe made the arrest.

Charles Edward Henson, 43, of Laurel Knob Rd., Cashiers, was charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, felonious larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, attempted larceny, attempted break/enter a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

August 21

William Kenneth Drasdo, 41, of Sylva, was charged with probation violation, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Conner L. Wilson made the arrest.

Johnnie Ray Arch, 48, of Franklin, was charged with felony death by vehicle, no operators license, reckless driving to endanger, serious injury by vehicle. A secured bond of $25,000 was set. Josh A. Yopp made the arrest.

Drew Garrett Hoyle, 21, of Bagonia Lane, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set. Brandon D. Hooper made the arrest.

August 22

Patrick Freeman Springer, 54, of Hampton Place Rd., Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set. Robert E. Porter made the arrest.

Tinola David Wildcat, 44, of Acree Dr., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of heroin. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Mark C. Junaluska made the arrest.

Brandi Nicole Moore, 27, of Floral Dr., was charged with failure to appear for larceny, probation violation, possession of stolen property. A secured bond of $21,000 was set. Josh A. Yopp made the arrest.

August 23

Chad Everette Greene, 50, of Terrace Village, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods/property. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

April Lea Lespier, 39, of Bob Owle Rd., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation, probation violation for out of county. A secured bond of $30,000

Patrick Dewitt Parris, 57, of Cat Creek Estate, Franklin, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Melody Faith Stone, 31, of Mystic Lane, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond was set.

August 24

Michael Eugene Price, 47, of Divinity Dr., was issued a warrant for arrest for assault on a female, simple assault, assault inflicting a serious bodily injury. No bond was set.

Uriel Valencia Hernandez, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Carolyn Rachael Reed, 23, of Potato Patch Dr., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for harassing phone call, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of court order, stalking, second degree trespass, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. A secured bond of $21,000 was set.

Melissa Nicole Townsend, 40, of Alman Rd., was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to appear for resisting a public officer, possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

August 26

Charles Alden Brooks, 18, of Sugar Loaf, was charged with failure to appear for consume alcohol by 19/20 year old, trespassing, injury to personal property, larceny, damage to property, resisting a public officer, obtain property by false pretense, felony conspiracy, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

August 27

Michael Damien Wolfe, 31, of Crystal Lane, Leicester, was charged with resisting a public officer, noise ordinance violation. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Robert Kenneth Harniman, 74, of Goshen Rd., Franklin, was charged with first degree trespass enter/remain. No bond was set.

August 28

Lily Elaine Clinton, 25, of Duckett Cove Rd., Waynesville, was charged with possession of stolen property, motor vehicle theft. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Michael Hunter Reed, 45, of Meadowbrook Loop, Maggie Valley, was charged with failure to appear for drive a motor vehicle with no registration, no insurance, fictitious tag. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Garrett Kelly Nations, 25, of Nations Creek Rd., Whittier, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. No bond was set.

George Vernon Norton, 30, of Lloyd Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. No bond was set.

August 29

Matthew Paul Leonard, 41, of Cornflower Lane, was charged with child support purge. A bond of $8,521 was set.

Jacob Hunter Rattler, 29. of Elsie Rattler Rd., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.