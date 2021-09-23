Arrests for September 23, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 9 – 19. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

September 13

Christina Melissa Ann Phillips, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

September 15

Raymond Biddle, was charged with second degree trespass and communicating threats. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

September 16

Jessica Jevonne Stiwinter, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Kari Huskey Conrad, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

September 17

Jessie Shyanne Stiwinter, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Jose Alberto Vasquez, was charged with driving under the influence. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

September 9

Dustin Bo Rodmaker, 39, was issued an order for arrest. A $10,000 bond was set.

Tony Dustin Bateman, 31, was charged with trespass and resisting officers. A $250 bond was set.

September 14

Ernie Lee Watkins, 51, was charged with sexual battery. A $2,400 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

September 13

Devin Tyler Reid, 28, of Robin Hood Rd., Walhalla, S.C., was charged with cyberstalking, misdemeanor stalking and violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

John Roy Russell, 45, of Three Cabin Rd., Bryson City, was charged with drug equipment violation and possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

September 14

Jonah Terrance Keefer, 28, of Clay Haven Heights. was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

September 15

Krista Brooks Oxendine, 49, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for felony probation violation. No bond was set.

Georgenna Taylor Arch, 56, of Creekpoint Dr., Hickory, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A $3,000 bond was set.

Anthony Dirk Welch, 51, of Hillside Dr., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, intoxicated and disruptive, resisting a public officer and assault on a female. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Felisha Faye Coggins, 33, of Toby Bryson Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with accessory after the fact. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Christian Ryan Sammons, 28, of Big Ridge Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Michael Brennan Kinsey, 26, of Wild Ridge, Cashiers, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. No bond was set.

Eric Jerome Kinsey, 47, of Wild Ridge, Cashiers, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

September 16

Austin Henry Posey, 26, of Lyle Knob Rd., Franklin, was charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 bond was set.

Katrina Lynn Cook, 34, of Dawn View, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for first degree trespassing enter/remain. A secured bond of $500 was set.

September 17

Heather Nicole Steele, 28, of Lands End, was issued an order for arrest for child support purge. A $1,722 bond was set.

Destiny Marie Taylor, 23, of Battle Creek, Bryson City, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and break and enter a motor vehicle.

Furman Anthony Smith, 47, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of goods/property and larceny. No bond was set.

Joshua Ethan Craig, 22, of Hallmark Lane, Whittier, was issued an order for arrest for communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond was set.

September 18

David Wayne Carver, 42, of Pearl Dr., Highlands, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

September 19

Nikki Rae Ashley, 31, of John St., China Grove, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule IV controlled substance. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.