Arrests for September 24, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 5 – 21. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

September 14

Darrin Kenneth Crisp, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia. Brent C. Ledford made the arrest.

Damian Quin Dutton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Brent C. Ledford made the arrest.

Avery Allison Bates, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm. Brent C. Ledford made the arrest.

September 15

Kevin Lee Swafford, was charged with injury to personal property. Michael R. Hollifield made the arrest.

John Robert Parker, was charged with violation of court order. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Thomas Behringer, was charged with assault on a female, assault in the presence of a minor, injury to personal property. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Jeannie Irene Lehtinen, was charged with assault and battery, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Michael Wayne Turpin, was charged with probation violation. Michael R. Hollifield made the arrest.

Kevin Lee Swafford, was charged with injury to personal property. Michael R. Hollifield made the arrest.

Joey Lee Mathis, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Avery Allison Bates, was charged with flee/elude arrest. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Jacob Lee Norris, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. David Blanton made the arrest.

September 16

Dalton Ray Gravitt, was charged with failure to appear for failure to return rental property. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

September 17

Randy Cribb, was issued warrant service. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Ryan David Finn, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation.

Joshua Cataldo Smith, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

William Stephen Shepherd, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after break/enter, injury to personal property. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

September 18

Alyssa Nicole Anglin, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation, violation of conditions of release. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

William Guimar Ramos, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking/entering, possession of stolen goods/property, obtaining property by false pretenses. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Zacharia Jacob Lee Barrier, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Matthew Devon Perkins, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, obtaining property by false pretenses. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Misty Bates Israel, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

September 21

Kenneth Hermann Kasper, was charged with domestic violence protective violation. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Joan Beck Hobbs, was charged with failure to appear. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Tiffany Dawn Cullins, was charged with destruction of evidence. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Dennis Paul Kramber, was issued warrant service. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

September 10

Marshal Payne Balding, 19, of Stewart St., was issued a warrant for breaking and entering. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

Stacy Lynn Burton, 37, of Franklin, was charged with all other offenses. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set. Sgt. Beegle made the arrest.

September 11

Tyler Johnathan Thurman, 20, of Sunny Lane, was issued a warrant for arrest for breaking and entering. A bond of $2,000 was set.

Andrea Lynn Curtis, 24, of Riverview Lane, Dillard, Ga., was charged with driving while impaired. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set. Sgt. Beegle made the arrest.

Adam Lee Collier, 41, of Tessentee Rd., was issued a criminal summons for communicating threats. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

September 13

Kelby Stacey Mashburn, 31, of Kensland Rd., was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

September 17

Rickie Antes II, 29, of Cherry St., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

September 5

Buford William Smith, 48, of Beck Branch, Cherokee, was charged with injury to personal property, assault on a female. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Juan Carlos Rosillo Galvez, 42, of Park Place, Cullowhee, was issued a warrant for arrest for possess/display/altered/fictitious/revoked drivers license. An unsecured bond of $100 was set.

Kristopher Wade Taylor, 38, of South Kindell Ave, Tahlequah, Okla., was charged with driving while impaired. An unsecured bond was set.

September 6

Betty Jean Hilburn, 49, of Webster Rd., was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Jamison Lawrence Lassiter, 37, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear on a probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

September 7

Bryan Alexander Castillo Santos, 30, of Sylva, was charged with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation. A secured bond of $75,000 was set.

Jose Gutierrez, 28, of Buford Hwy., Brookhaven, Ga., was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, traffic in methamphetamine by transportation. A secured bond of $70,000 was set.

Jaicelyn Dalyla Shanelle Beck, 21, of Estella Teesatuskie Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

September 9

Jamie Keith Buchanan, 52, of Dalton Rd., was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Cecil Eli Walkingstick, 43, of Locust Creek, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for breaking or entering. A secured bond of $1,200 was set.

September 11

Vidal Gunzlez, 38, of Cherokee, was charged with damage to real property. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Hunter Lee Lewis, 24, of Mayor Dr., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Richard Lee Hefner, 40, of Sylva, was issued an order for arrest for habitual felon, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny remove/destroy deactivate component, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $35,000 was set.

September 12

Joseph Robert Russell, 30, of A. F. Putnam Rd., Charlton, Mass., was charged with possession of stolen property, larceny, communicating threats, damage of property, possession of burglary tools, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Kala Marie Bueno, 28, of Do Ray Me, Cullowhee, was charged with felony conspiracy, burning of personal property. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Orlando Mandoza Muniz, 19, of Crane Rd., Tuckaseegee, was charged with felony conspiracy, burning of personal property. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

September 13

Christopher Ian Cotterman, of Sylva, was charged with breaking and entering a building, damage to property, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $11,000 was set.

September 14

Quenten Carrie Riggs, 24, of Pyramid Place, was charged with larceny, possession of a stolen property. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Charles Jarrell Allen, 23, of Monty St., Asheville, was charged assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury. A secured bond of $500,000 was set.

September 15

Lane Elizabeth Stocker, 40, of Bended Knee Dr., Whittier, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Grayson Lee Shuler, 46, of Bended Knee Dr., Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Kristi Danielle Brooks, 35, of Sittin Creek Rd., Bryson City, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.

Randy Dwayne Stacey, 57, of Sylva, was charged with attempted breaking and entering of building. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set.